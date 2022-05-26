Overall, it’s a great time to be entering the job market
Thanks to our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) for some timely advice and resources for graduates (both High school and college) as many are looking for ‘jobs’.
*Randy mentioned a great job search resource… www.onetonline.org This site gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section.
Check out Randy’s article in the Winston-Salem Journal (May 22, 2022) ‘Tips: Job Search Advice for Recent Grads’ https://journalnow.com/business/local/randy-wooden-job-search-advice-for-recent-graduates-or-just-for-the-summer/article
Contact Randy: LinkedIn sessions on Thursdays. Call or email to sign up! Phone: (336) 464-0516
Email: RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org
Web: www.GoodwillNWNC.org/Professional-Center
Highlights from our interview on the WBFJ Morning Show (May 26, 2022)
Summertime work for high school students.
Virtually all service industries are hiring
Restaurants, retail, hospitality
High School Grads:
If you aren’t headed off to college in the fall, then what?
Learn a trade? Military service?
Unsure of what your plan should be? You’re not alone.
Job shadowing / networking/informational interviewing
College Graduates
If not graduate school, then what?
Internships, job shadowing, volunteering, military
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Talking to your children about tragic events - May 26, 2022
- Memorial Day Events in the Triad - May 26, 2022
- Job Search: Advice for upcoming Grads - May 26, 2022