Job Search: Advice for upcoming Grads

Overall, it’s a great time to be entering the job market

Thanks to our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) for some timely advice and resources for graduates (both High school and college) as many are looking for ‘jobs’.

*Randy mentioned a great job search resource… www.onetonline.org This site gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section.

Check out Randy’s article in the Winston-Salem Journal (May 22, 2022) ‘Tips: Job Search Advice for Recent Grads’ https://journalnow.com/business/local/randy-wooden-job-search-advice-for-recent-graduates-or-just-for-the-summer/article

Contact Randy: LinkedIn sessions on Thursdays. Call or email to sign up! Phone: (336) 464-0516

Email: RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org

Web: www.GoodwillNWNC.org/Professional-Center

Highlights from our interview on the WBFJ Morning Show (May 26, 2022)

Summertime work for high school students.

Virtually all service industries are hiring

Restaurants, retail, hospitality

High School Grads:

If you aren’t headed off to college in the fall, then what?

Learn a trade? Military service?

Unsure of what your plan should be? You’re not alone.

Job shadowing / networking/informational interviewing

College Graduates

If not graduate school, then what?

Internships, job shadowing, volunteering, military