Job Search: Randy Wooden says ‘Go for it’

Randy Wooden is the director, Professional Center by Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC).

“Hit the Putt” is a euphemism for moving forward, perhaps without total confidence that what you’re doing is 100% verifiably correct. Maybe you’ve heard the term “analysis paralysis.” “Nothing ventured, nothing gained”.

Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good

Trust your gut

If you miss, hit it again

Resumes… Job interviews… Life in general

Life’s Two Biggest Motivators

Shift focus from fear of failure to expectation of gain

Move from your comfort zone

Learn as you go

Do your homework, but you MUST make a decision

Don’t be that squirrel (deer, black bird, rabbit…) on the road who freezes… move ahead

