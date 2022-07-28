Search
Home Blog Job Search: Randy Wooden says 'Go for it'

Job Search: Randy Wooden says ‘Go for it’

Verne Hill Jul 28, 2022

TOPIC:  Hit The Putt

Randy Wooden is the director, Professional Center by Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC).

“Hit the Putt” is a euphemism for moving forward, perhaps without total confidence that what you’re doing is 100% verifiably correct. Maybe you’ve heard the term “analysis paralysis.”  “Nothing ventured, nothing gained”.

Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good

Trust your gut

If you miss, hit it again

Resumes… Job interviews… Life in general

Life’s Two Biggest Motivators

Shift focus from fear of failure to expectation of gain

Move from your comfort zone

Learn as you go

Do your homework, but you MUST make a decision

Don’t be that squirrel (deer, black bird, rabbit…) on the road who freezes… move ahead

 Contact Randy about his LinkedIn sessions on Thursdays. Call or email to sign up!  (336) 407-7306

Email:  RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org      

Web:  www.GoodwillNWNC.org/Professional-Center

 Great job search resource:  O-Net-Online.org gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section.  www.onetonline.org

 

Check out Randy’s article on “The Putt: Sometimes you just have to go for it” in the Winston-Salem Journal…

https://journalnow.com/business/local/hit-the-putt-whether-in-golf-or-job-hunting-theres-a-time-to-just-go/article_34299266-02fe-11ed-a05b-d7eec1c28f1a.html

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (July 27, 2022)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostThursday News, July 28, 2022
