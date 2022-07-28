Job Search: Randy Wooden says ‘Go for it’

TOPIC: Hit The Putt
Randy Wooden is the director, Professional Center by Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC).
“Hit the Putt” is a euphemism for moving forward, perhaps without total confidence that what you’re doing is 100% verifiably correct. Maybe you’ve heard the term “analysis paralysis.” “Nothing ventured, nothing gained”.
Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good
Trust your gut
If you miss, hit it again
Resumes… Job interviews… Life in general
Life’s Two Biggest Motivators
Shift focus from fear of failure to expectation of gain
Move from your comfort zone
Learn as you go
Do your homework, but you MUST make a decision
Don’t be that squirrel (deer, black bird, rabbit…) on the road who freezes… move ahead
Contact Randy about his LinkedIn sessions on Thursdays. Call or email to sign up! (336) 407-7306
Email: RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org
Web: www.GoodwillNWNC.org/Professional-Center
Great job search resource: O-Net-Online.org gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section. www.onetonline.org
Check out Randy’s article on “The Putt: Sometimes you just have to go for it” in the Winston-Salem Journal…
https://journalnow.com/business/local/hit-the-putt-whether-in-golf-or-job-hunting-theres-a-time-to-just-go/article_34299266-02fe-11ed-a05b-d7eec1c28f1a.html
*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (July 27, 2022)
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
