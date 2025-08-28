Joytime 2025

Join us for an unforgettable ladies retreat at Richard Childress Racing in Lexington, NC

Friday September 26th and Saturday September 27th 2025

Friday night features worship with Mike Weaver and his family (Weaver Family Worship), comedy with Heath Arthur, an encouraging message by Dr. Joy. We will have bottled water and our famous Joytime cupcakes on Friday night (included with your registration).

Retreat begins at 7pm and ends by 10pm.

Saturday morning features worship with Guilford, interview with Tasha Layton, a special prayer by Ar’Miah, an encouraging message by Dr. Joy and a concert with Tasha Layton. We will have coffee and muffins on Saturday morning (included with your registration).

Retreat begins at 9am and ends by noon.

