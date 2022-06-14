Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog June 14 is Flag Day

June 14 is Flag Day

Verne HillJun 14, 2022Comments Off on June 14 is Flag Day

Like

Flag Day: A day to fly the American flag, with reverence and pride.

June 14, 1777– commemorates the adoption of a single flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The intention of this ceremonious occasion was to unite the Continental Army under one common flag.

 

US Flag Facts

-There have been 27 versions of the American Flag.

-Federal law suggests that the US flag should be displayed from sunrise to sunset (unless there’s inclement weather). However, you can fly ‘old glory’ with proper illumination (or lighting) of the flag so it can be seen in the dark.

-The flag can touch the ground and still be used? True. There is a myth that once a flag touches the ground it needs to be burned or disposed of. That’s not entirely true. If a flag is soiled or touches the ground, it can be washed (or dry cleaned) and used again!

-Five American Flags have made it to the moon.

 

Meaning of the ‘Stars and Stripes’…

The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well;  red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice. https://nationalflagfoundation.org/10-fascinating-facts-about-the-american-flag/

 

 

(Opinion) Conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck suggests that Flag day is just as important as the Fourth of July…

“To understand why, we should look back at the story of how Flag Day became a holiday. Roughly a year after the American colonies declared independence from the British, the Second Continental Congress was in the middle of writing the Articles of Confederation when the issue of the flag came up.

At the beginning of the American Revolution, the colonies marched into battle under their own unique banners, but when the Continental Army was formed in 1775, Congress created a flag to unify the colonial armies. The problem was this flag resembled the one flown by the British. So on June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress decided to create a new flag!”

Glenn Beck sums it up…

“While July 4th celebrates our declaration of independence from tyranny and Memorial Day honors those who have given their lives to preserve our freedom, Flag Day reminds us that, though diverse (and different as we may be), we are one nation (under God). That was, after all, the purpose of the flag—to unify individual colonies and inspire them to ‘fight’ together.

Today Americans seem to fight more among themselves than together. Our hope is that this Flag Day we will remember that no matter our political affiliation, religious beliefs or social positions we all fly under the same flag – as Americans.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/glenn-becks-american-journey-experience-why-flag-day-is-as-important-as-july-4th

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘REAL ID’: Deadline less than a year away

Verne HillJun 14, 2022

Tuesday News, June 14, 2022

Verne HillJun 14, 2022

Surviving the Heat of Summer

Verne HillJun 13, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes