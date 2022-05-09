Know the signs of stroke…

May is Stroke Awareness Month
Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined. Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.
Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.
Source: American Heart Association
It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.
https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms
Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1…
Face Drooping – Arm Weakness – Is speech slurred?- Time to Call 9-1-1
Details https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association
