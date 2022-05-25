Krispy Kreme: FREE Senior Dozen TODAY (May 25)

Are you a 2022 high school or college senior?
Get a FREE Senior Dozen TODAY (May 25) by visiting a Krispy Kreme shop.
NOTE: You must wear or bring something ‘Grad-related’…
Eligible items include:
Cap and gown with 2022 tassel, Class of 2022 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2022 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2022 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status, and other Class of 2022 senior swag.
https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/gradweek2022
