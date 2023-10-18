WHAT'S NEW
Living Proof Crusade with Mario Murillo (Oct 22-25)

October 18, 2023

Tent Revival coming to the Triad!

Living Proof  Crusade with Mario Murillo happening at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds beginning this Sunday through  Wednesday (October 22 – 25) at 6:30pm each evening.

FREE event.

Also a safe and secure children’s tent with activities nightly.

“Come expecting a miracle”

Thanks to Pastor Jim Willoughby (Mario Murillo ministries) and Michael Watson (local Children’s ministry director with Agape Faith Church in Clemmons) for stopping by to share more!

Volunteers are needed for the event…                        https://mariomurillo.org/

Listen now…

 

