Living Proof Crusade with Mario Murillo (Oct 22-25)

Tent Revival coming to the Triad!

Living Proof Crusade with Mario Murillo happening at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds beginning this Sunday through Wednesday (October 22 – 25) at 6:30pm each evening.

FREE event.

Also a safe and secure children’s tent with activities nightly.

“Come expecting a miracle”

Thanks to Pastor Jim Willoughby (Mario Murillo ministries) and Michael Watson (local Children’s ministry director with Agape Faith Church in Clemmons) for stopping by to share more!

Volunteers are needed for the event… https://mariomurillo.org/

