Today is the 25th anniversary of 9/11…September 11, 2001.

Remembering lives lost, lives forever changed at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in DC, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania…claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Today is also Patriot Day. Flags at half-staff nationwide in remembrance of the lives lost on Sept 11, 2001.

Local 9/11 remembrance events happening Friday

All services are FREE and open to the public.

Truist Point in High Point is hosting their annual Stair Climb

Gates open at 6am. Ceremony begins at 6:15am Friday morning. High Point first responders will participate in the annual stair climb.

Winston-Salem 9/11 Climb to Remember at Allegacy Stadium.

Gates open at 6am. The climb begins at 6:30 a.m. Join the Winston-Salem Fire Department and the No Fear ROTC Battalion Climb to Remember, honoring the 2,977 people killed on 9/11 including 343 firefighters.

The Town of Oak Ridge hold a 9/11 remembrance service (8:30am)

Veterans Honor Green at Heritage Farm Park in Oak Ridge

9/11 Remembrance service at Holly Hill Memorial Park, Thomaville

The park opens at 7:30am. The ceremony begins around 8:30am. A release of doves and a special moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.to honor the lives lost 25 years ago.

9/11 Ceremony at Clemmons Fire Department (James Street) 9am

*343 Luminaries to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

Eastern Randolph High School holding its annual 9/11 memorial service honoring Sandy Bradshaw and the lives lost on United Flight 93.

Eastern Randolph High School football stadium (9am) in Ramseur.

(NOON) Patriot Day / 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on the lawn of the

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office (727 McDowell Road, Asheboro). The East Side Fire Department will also display a historic fire truck that was used in the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

(6pm) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Greensboro Grasshoppers Ballpark)

First Responders from across the Triad will join community members for an evening of remembrance, reflection and unity. Gates open at 5pm. The climb begins at 6pm.

Saturday morning (Sept 12)

*9/11 Memorial Parade in Dobson (10am)

The Parade Route: the ‘T Building’ at Surry Community College to the new Surry County Courthouse. After the Parade, a special gathering at the Surry County Historic Courthouse in Dobson. *Hosted by the Surry County Firefighters Association. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy0XbI9wKt8