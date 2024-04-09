WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Local blood drives through the American Red Cross

Local blood drives through the American Red Cross

wbfj-verne
April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Andrews High School (HP) = 9am – 1:30 PM

PPG Industrial Coatings in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Forsyth Tech Northwest (hosted by Sigma Theta Kappa) in Tobaccoville= 9-1pm

Catawba College (W Innes St in Salisbury) = 10-2pm

 

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

High Point Chamber of Commerce (Congdon Yards) W English in High Point 10-2pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist -Davie Medical Center (Hwy 801) = 1pm -5:30pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1 – 5pm

 

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist (Piedmont Plaza) West First Street (WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

Jerry Long YMCA (S Peace Haven Rd) Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Pennybyrn (Penny Road in High Point) = noon – 4:30pm

Centenary UMC (W Friendly Ave) in Greensboro = 1 – 5pm

 

Friday, April 12, 2024

The North Carolina Leadership Academy (High Point RD) Kernersville = 8:30am 1:30pm

Cornerstone Christian Church (Hwy 801 in Mocksville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

AM-VETS Ladies Auxiliary – Lexington (Old US Hwy 52) = 3pm 7:30pm

 

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Ardmore UMC (S Hawthorne Road, WS) = 9:30am – 2pm

 

Monday, April 15, 2024

High Point Rockers (Lindsay Street, High Point) = noon – 4:30pm

Fairfield United Methodist (Hwy 62 West, High Point) = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield =  2:30 – 7pm

 

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist (Hwy 62) = 2:30pm – 7pm

 

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News for April 09, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 9, 2024

POD Recall

wbfj-verne
April 8, 2024

Monday News for April 08, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 8, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 7, 2024

UNSUNG HERO

wdecker_wbfj
April 5, 2024

Friday News

wdecker_wbfj
April 5, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.