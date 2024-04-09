Local blood drives through the American Red Cross
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Andrews High School (HP) = 9am – 1:30 PM
PPG Industrial Coatings in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm
Forsyth Tech Northwest (hosted by Sigma Theta Kappa) in Tobaccoville= 9-1pm
Catawba College (W Innes St in Salisbury) = 10-2pm
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
High Point Chamber of Commerce (Congdon Yards) W English in High Point 10-2pm
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist -Davie Medical Center (Hwy 801) = 1pm -5:30pm
Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1 – 5pm
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Atrium Wake Forest Baptist (Piedmont Plaza) West First Street (WS) = 9:30am – 3pm
Jerry Long YMCA (S Peace Haven Rd) Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm
Pennybyrn (Penny Road in High Point) = noon – 4:30pm
Centenary UMC (W Friendly Ave) in Greensboro = 1 – 5pm
Friday, April 12, 2024
The North Carolina Leadership Academy (High Point RD) Kernersville = 8:30am 1:30pm
Cornerstone Christian Church (Hwy 801 in Mocksville) = 1:30pm – 6pm
Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm
AM-VETS Ladies Auxiliary – Lexington (Old US Hwy 52) = 3pm 7:30pm
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Ardmore UMC (S Hawthorne Road, WS) = 9:30am – 2pm
Monday, April 15, 2024
High Point Rockers (Lindsay Street, High Point) = noon – 4:30pm
Fairfield United Methodist (Hwy 62 West, High Point) = 2:30pm – 7:30pm
Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30 – 7pm
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm
Trinity Memorial United Methodist (Hwy 62) = 2:30pm – 7pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS