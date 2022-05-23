Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Local: Planting a wildlife garden

Local: Planting a wildlife garden

Verne HillMay 23, 2022Comments Off on Local: Planting a wildlife garden

Like

May is ‘Garden for Wildlife’ month

 Mary Phillips, head of Garden for Wildlife at the National Wildlife Federation, offers tips for planting a wildlife garden and the best plants for our Triad region.                                                   *Listen to Verne’s interview with Mary Phillips now…

 

Survey: More people are gardening for wildlife by purchasing native plants (plants native to their region) and landscaping that help pollinators like at-risk butterflies, bees and birds. Native plants, in our gardens and in the wild, are essential to the survival of wildlife. Survey commissioned by the National Wildlife Federation, in partnership with the National Gardening Association

Highlights of our interview…                                                         “No Mow May’ compliments native ‘gardening for wildlife’…
Red Bird friendly wildflowers / native plants                                     BEST native plants for wildlife in the Piedmont Triad                   Start small. Bring ‘joy’ to your back yard.

 

The following plants are native to the Piedmont Triad

Orange butterfly milkweed

Grayleaf Goldenrod

Beard Tongue Foxglove

Smooth Blue Aster

Cardinal Flower

Wild Bergamot, Bee Balm

 

Resources for native plants in North Carolina

*National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder (search by zip code)

https://gardenforwildlife.com/collections/native-plants-for-north-carolina

https://nwf.org/nativeplantfinder

https://ncwf.org/our-work/garden-for-wildlife/certified-wildlife-habitat/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMinistry Job Opportunities
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

John HillMay 25, 2022

Tuesday News, MAY 24, 2022

Verne HillMay 24, 2022

RECALL: Jif peanut butter products

Verne HillMay 23, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes