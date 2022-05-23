May is ‘Garden for Wildlife’ month
Mary Phillips, head of Garden for Wildlife at the National Wildlife Federation, offers tips for planting a wildlife garden and the best plants for our Triad region. *Listen to Verne’s interview with Mary Phillips now…
Survey: More people are gardening for wildlife by purchasing native plants (plants native to their region) and landscaping that help pollinators like at-risk butterflies, bees and birds. Native plants, in our gardens and in the wild, are essential to the survival of wildlife. Survey commissioned by the National Wildlife Federation, in partnership with the National Gardening Association
Highlights of our interview… “No Mow May’ compliments native ‘gardening for wildlife’…
Red Bird friendly wildflowers / native plants BEST native plants for wildlife in the Piedmont Triad Start small. Bring ‘joy’ to your back yard.
The following plants are native to the Piedmont Triad
Resources for native plants in North Carolina
*National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder (search by zip code)
https://gardenforwildlife.com/collections/native-plants-for-north-carolina
https://nwf.org/nativeplantfinder
https://ncwf.org/our-work/garden-for-wildlife/certified-wildlife-habitat/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tuesday News, MAY 24, 2022 - May 24, 2022
- RECALL: Jif peanut butter products - May 23, 2022
- Local: Planting a wildlife garden - May 23, 2022