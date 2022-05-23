Local: Planting a wildlife garden

May is ‘Garden for Wildlife’ month

Mary Phillips, head of Garden for Wildlife at the National Wildlife Federation, offers tips for planting a wildlife garden and the best plants for our Triad region. *Listen to Verne’s interview with Mary Phillips now…

Survey: More people are gardening for wildlife by purchasing native plants (plants native to their region) and landscaping that help pollinators like at-risk butterflies, bees and birds. Native plants, in our gardens and in the wild, are essential to the survival of wildlife. Survey commissioned by the National Wildlife Federation, in partnership with the National Gardening Association

Highlights of our interview… “No Mow May’ compliments native ‘gardening for wildlife’…

Red Bird friendly wildflowers / native plants BEST native plants for wildlife in the Piedmont Triad Start small. Bring ‘joy’ to your back yard.

The following plants are native to the Piedmont Triad

Orange butterfly milkweed

Grayleaf Goldenrod

Beard Tongue Foxglove

Smooth Blue Aster

Cardinal Flower

Wild Bergamot, Bee Balm

Resources for native plants in North Carolina

*National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder (search by zip code)

https://gardenforwildlife.com/collections/native-plants-for-north-carolina

https://nwf.org/nativeplantfinder

https://ncwf.org/our-work/garden-for-wildlife/certified-wildlife-habitat/