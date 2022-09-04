Mandisa is an overcomer…

Navigating tragedy.

Wrestling doubt.

And finding hope in Jesus.

Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa dives deeper into her battle with depression and anxiety with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) through her latest musical project, podcast and book titled

‘Out of the Dark – My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy’. mandisaofficial.com/home/

Clinging to the hope of Psalm 40, Mandisa says…

“My favorite part of this passage of Scripture is in verse 3: ‘Many will see what He has done and be amazed. They will put their trust in the Lord,’” she explains, referencing Psalm 40. “That’s what I see this book being about—me telling how God lifted me out of the pit, and letting people know He did it for me; He can do it for you.”

A special evening with Mandisa. “A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling happening September 23, 2022 at the historic Carolina Theatre in Greensboro, NC. Ticket info: rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-resto…n/event-details/