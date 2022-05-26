Memorial Day Events in the Triad

Starting this weekend through Monday, May 30, 2022
Memorial Day Events
Saturday (May 28) at 10am
NC Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park (ceremony)
I-85 Rest Area (mm100) in Thomasville
Sunday (May 29) at 7pm (doors open at 6pm)
Army Band Concert
Finch Auditorium in Thomasville
Monday (May 30) Memorial Day
NC Memorial Day Parade at 9am
Downtown Thomasville
Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 10am
*Special Forces Parachute Team at 10:45pm
Cushwa Stadium (Thomasville High School)
Carolina Field of Honor – Remembrance ceremony at 11am
(Triad Park in Kernersville)
https://www.carolinafieldofhonor.org/events-and-reservations/
