May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Faith-based resources…

Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem Phone: (336) 896-0065. www.christiancounseling.org

Focus on the Family- Mental Health Resources https://www.focusonthefamily.com/get-help/mental-health-resources/

Grace Counseling Ministry https://www.gbcwinston.com/grace-counseling

The Mental Health Grace Alliance (“The Grace Alliance”) was founded to create practical and grace-filled resources for those living with mental health challenges (individuals + marriages/families). Mental Health Grace Alliance curriculums utilize a whole-health (i.e., holistic) approach, integrating evidence-based science (neuroscience, psychology, biomedical, etc.) and Biblical scriptures/faith experience for mental health recovery (resilience). https://mentalhealthgracealliance.org/christian-mental-health-and-mental-illness

Mind & Soul Foundation We believe in a God who loves us AND cares about our emotional and mental health. Our faith and emotions are often kept separate. Mental health is rarely discussed in churches and Christian spirituality is seen as having little to offer the world of psychology. We want to bridge that gap. https://www.mindandsoulfoundation.org/Articles/168978/Mind_and_Soul/About_Us/Vision.aspx