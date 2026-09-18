 Middle Eastern Christian Festival (Sept 26 – 27)

Middle Eastern Christian Festival happening next Saturday + Sunday (Sept 26 + 27) from 10am – 6pm both days. Hosted by Bible Church of Clemmons on Harper Road.

Faith…Culture…Food…Fun

Family friendly festival.

Experience Middle Eastern food and culture. Worship music (in English and Arabic). Traditional dances (participation is encouraged).

For your kids: bounce castles, face painting, and games. *There is no admission fee, other than paying for food

Unity in Christ across language, culture and nationality.

In a world full of division and pride, we are able to come into intimate fellowship through the perfect redemptive work of Jesus on the cross.

Details and directions: https://bcclemmons.com/events/festival

*Listen to our conversation with Kamil and Joelle Boullos about the Middle Eastern Christian Festival…