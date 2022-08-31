“Miles for Migraine” Walk coming up Oct 15

Migraine and Headache Awareness in Children and Teens
Dr. Lauren Strauss, pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about
“Miles for Migraine” walk/run awareness event benefitting Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Headache Program
“Miles for Migraine”- Upcoming walk / run / relax on October 15 (Saturday morning) at 8:30am at Jamison Park 285 Meadowlark Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. “Miles for Migraine” benefitting Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Headache Program
Event details and resources: www.milesformigraine.org/winston-salem/
60% of children experience reoccurring headaches
8% will be diagnosed with migraine
Helpful Links…
www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program
www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lau…n-doyle-strauss
www.wakehealth.edu/condition/h/headache
*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Sept 16, 2022)
