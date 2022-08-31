Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “Miles for Migraine” Walk coming up Oct 15

“Miles for Migraine” Walk coming up Oct 15

Oct 10, 2022Comments Off on “Miles for Migraine” Walk coming up Oct 15

Like

Migraine and Headache Awareness in Children and Teens

Dr. Lauren Strauss, pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about
“Miles for Migraine” walk/run awareness event benefitting Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Headache Program

“Miles for Migraine”- Upcoming walk / run / relax on October 15 (Saturday morning) at 8:30am at Jamison Park 285 Meadowlark Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. “Miles for Migraine” benefitting Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Headache Program
Event details and resources: www.milesformigraine.org/winston-salem/

Migraine and Headache Awareness in Children and Teens
60% of children experience reoccurring headaches
8% will be diagnosed with migraine

Helpful Links…
www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program
www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lau…n-doyle-strauss
www.wakehealth.edu/condition/h/headache

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (Sept 16, 2022)

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostOctober is National Fire Safety Month

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

S@5: ‘Next Step Ministries’

Oct 11, 2022

‘Reciting’ the entire New Testament by memory (live)

Oct 11, 2022

Fair increase

Oct 11, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes