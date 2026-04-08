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Home Missing 12-year-old from Lexington (Search continues)

Missing 12-year-old from Lexington (Search continues)

wbfj-verne
April 8, 2026

The search continues for a missing 12-year-old from Lexington.

Zayona (ZEYE-ona) Yort (or ‘Minnie’) was last seen early Wednesday morning at a home on New Jersey Church Road in Lexington.

Description: Hispanic female 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and Crocs.

Please contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this investigation (336-242-2100)

911 non-emergency (336) 249-0131.

https://www.facebook.com/DavidsonCoSheriffsOffice

 

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