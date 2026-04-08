Missing 12-year-old from Lexington (Search continues)
The search continues for a missing 12-year-old from Lexington.
Zayona (ZEYE-ona) Yort (or ‘Minnie’) was last seen early Wednesday morning at a home on New Jersey Church Road in Lexington.
Description: Hispanic female 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and Crocs.
Please contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this investigation (336-242-2100)
911 non-emergency (336) 249-0131.
https://www.facebook.com/DavidsonCoSheriffsOffice