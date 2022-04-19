Monday News

Racing is coming back to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Today Speedway Motorsports announced that in August and October the historic venue will host racing on the .625-mile paved track. XR Events will hold a multi-week grassroots racing event on the current asphalt track at the Speedway in August. After that event, the repaving process will begin as the existing asphalt will be removed from the Speedway. That time will not be idly used as another multi-week grassroots racing event will take place in October, except this time drivers will be racing their cars on the dirt track. The dirt is still the original dirt that racers first used from 1947-to-1956 until the track was paved for the first time. https://myfox8.com/sports/racing-returns-to-north-wilkesboro-speedway/

The Sunday Easter message at Smith Grove United Methodist Church in Mocksville carried an extra special meaning for Churchgoers. It was the first Holiday for the congregation to gather and celebrate in the Church’s new sanctuary. They were beyond happy to showcase the sound and lighting in the new sanctuary. In 2019, a lightning strike started a fire that topped the steeple and tore through the sanctuary. It left a 25-foot hole in the ceiling, destroyed pews and burnt books. Church leaders had a plan to rebuild the inside of the sanctuary within 15 months. However, due to supply chain delays created by the pandemic, the church took 26 months to complete renovations. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/we-are-resurrection-people-mocksville-church-celebrates-easter-for-1st-time-since-2019-fire/

Grandfather Mountain welcomed a new member to its family of beloved animals in the Mildred the Bear Animal Habitats: Fanny May, a five-year-old black bear with a big personality. Fanny May arrived at Grandfather Mountain in the spring of 2021 after the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission approached the nonprofit nature preserve about a bear that needed placement. Fortunately, the park had room for an additional bear and agreed to take her in after they realized she would be a good fit.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/give-a-warm-welcome-to-grandfather-mountain-nature-parks-new-black-bear/

