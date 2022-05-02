Monday News

WBFJ NEWS – Monday, May 2, 2022

Without fail you’ve noticed higher gas prices when driving up to the pump, but the cost of diesel is nearing an all-time high. North Carolina’s current average sits at $5.14 according to AAA. That’s up more than $2.00 from this time last year. When the cost of diesel goes up, the cost to transport products rises in turn. Those higher prices are certainly putting a dent in your wallet at the supermarket, and that’s because as soon as diesel went up, chicken, beef, everything else went up. Trucks get about six miles per gallon. That means with the price of diesel at over $5.00 a gallon, truckers are paying nearly $1.00 per mile. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/spike-in-diesel-prices-leaving-truck-drivers-with-smaller-paychecks/

Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The loss of Naomi Judd altered the normally celebratory ceremony, but the music played on, as the genre’s singers and musicians mourned Naomi Judd while also celebrating the four inductees: The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. https://www.klove.com/news/u-s-and-world/the-judds-join-country-music-hall-of-fame-a-day-after-naomi-passed-wynonna-and-ashley-recited-psalm-23-32132

The 33rd annual National Bible Reading Marathon kicked off this weekend, where volunteers are reading the entire Bible for nearly four days straight. The 2022 National Bible Reading Marathon, a project of Seedline International, kicked off this past Saturday at 2:00pm Eastern time. Beginning with the book of Genesis, volunteers are reading every word of the Bible at the Faith and Liberty headquarters in Washington, D.C., located near the United States Supreme Court. The event will continue through Wednesday with the reading of Revelation. https://www.christianpost.com/news/33rd-annual-national-bible-reading-marathon-kicks-off-saturday.html?uid=*%7CUNIQID%7C*&utm_source=The+Christian+Post+List&utm_campaign=CP-Newsletter&utm_medium=email

US News and World Report have released its annual rankings of the best schools in the nation. Heads up! They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The Early College at Guilford — Greensboro STEM Early College at N.C. A&T — Greensboro Raleigh Charter High School — Raleigh Woods Charter — Chapel Hill Philip J. Weaver Ed Center — Greensboro Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School — Raleigh Nesbitt Discovery Academy — Asheville Penn-Griffin Schools — High Point Gray Stone Day — Misenheimer Ardery Kell High School — Charlotte

You turn on the local news in the morning or open your phone’s weather app and you see there’s a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. You (quite reasonably) take that to mean there’s a 30% probability it will rain where you live and a 70% probability it won’t rain. Right? Wrong. It also doesn’t mean it will rain 30% of the day. The percent chance of rain (or snow or thunderstorms) is called the “Probability of Precipitation,” or PoP. The figure refers to the chance that the forecast area will see at least 0.01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The meteorologist uses that data to do some math: (how confident they are there will be precipitation) X (the area they believe will see precipitation) = PoP (probability of precipitation) a.k.a. percent rain chance.

Say the models show 50% confidence there will be rain over 50% of the area. That would be 0.5 X 0.5, which leaves us with 0.25, a 25% chance of rain. Still Confused? Then maybe we’d be better off to just do it the Old Fashion Way: Stick your head out of the window. If your hairs wet when you pull it back in—it’s raining! https://myfox8.com/weather-stories/a-30-chance-of-rain-doesnt-mean-what-you-think/

A North Carolina family was stunned to see an alligator in the surf at one of their favorite beaches. The large alligator was swimming in the ocean at Masonboro Island last week. The gator in the surf was right in the middle of the island and seemed to be swimming north toward Wrightsville Beach. Alligators are primarily freshwater animals, preferring swamps, lakes or ponds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They are not often found near the ocean. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/alligator-seen-swimming-in-surf-at-north-carolina-beach/

President Biden is considering limiting student loan forgiveness to individuals who make below a specific income Officials are looking at limiting cancellation to those making below $125,000 or $150,000 as an individual or $250,000 or $300,000 for couples who file taxes together. Earlier this week, Biden denied debt relief would be as high as $50,000 per borrower but said he would have more to say on the issue in the upcoming weeks. https://myfox8.com/news/money-matters/biden-considering-income-stipulations-on-student-loan-cancellation-report/

