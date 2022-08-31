Monday News, SEPT 26, 2022

Today is…

National Dumpling day

Johnny Appleseed day

‘Family’ day (celebrated by your FAMILY Station, WBFJ

Hurricane season cranking up…

NEW: Florida bracing for Ian, now a category ONE Hurricane.

With the exact path of this storm still uncertain, Floridians are being asked to prepare especially along the west coast and Panhandle of Florida.

NC could feel the effects of Ian later in the week…?

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/26/us/tropical-storm-ian-florida-hurricane-monday/index.html

Update: Fiona hit eastern Canada with strong wind and rain on Saturday.

*Half of Puerto Rico still without power after being hit by Fiona last week.

Investing in the future…

Toyota is making a sizeable $1 million dollar investment in STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) in the Piedmont Triad. The donations are intended to help strengthen STEAM education programs that support career readiness in our area. This is just the latest investment by Toyota as Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina plans to begin production in 2025 and expects to create 2,100 direct jobs. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/toyota-invests-1-million-towards-steam-education-in-piedmont-triad-schools/

The ‘new Fall Covid Booster’ is now available at area public health departments as well as retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens!

*Schedule an appointment for your booster through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at https://forsyth.cc/covidupdate/ or by calling 336-582-0800.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-can-i-get-the-new-covid-booster-at-the-health-department/article

NFL: Carolina Panthers getting their first win of the season.

BTW: Rihanna will be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LVII (57).

Are you registered to Vote?

Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through

the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

The Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah began at sundown on Sunday with prayer, traditions, and special foods.

Also, known as the Jewish New Year, This holiday is both solemn and joyous since it is both the Day of Repentance or Day of Judgement and the birthday of the world.

Some Orthodox Jews practice a custom called “tashlich”, which involves going to a body of water and emptying one’s pockets or casting bread crumbs into the water. This is symbolic of Micah 7:19, “And you will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea.”