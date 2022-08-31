Monday News, OCT 03, 2022

Sunny and dry with ‘below normal temperatures’ through mid-week…

Today is ‘School Day’ at the Carolina Classic Fair

Students (Preschool – 5th grade) get in FREE (starting at 9am – 2pm)

Face painting during that time at the WBFJ Gazebo…

Updated though the morning: Around 600 utility customers in Guilford county without power this morning. https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

The NC Zoo in Asheboro is offering ‘half-price admission’ for evacuees from Hurricane Ian. The offer is valid this week only (Oct. 3 – Oct. 7). Just show a valid ID.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.nczoo.org/

Praise: A missing 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County late Sunday has been found and is recovering. The girl (that has cerebral palsy and epilepsy) was reportedly found safe, but “hypothermic” later Sunday night. Fox 8

United Airlines will stop service at JFK airport temporarily, starting in late October. The airline is “working with customers who have tickets after that date to make new arrangements.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2022/10/01/united-airlines-jfk-airport-service-suspension/8152943001

“Just Do It” Dan Wieden, who is credited with coming up with the Nike phrase “Just do it” passed away on Friday at his Portland home. He was 77.

Wieden formed Wieden + Kennedy with business partner David Kennedy on April Fool’s Day 1982 in Portland, Oregon.

https://myfox8.com/news/ad-legend-dan-wieden-who-coined-nikes-just-do-it-dies/

College Football: Wake Forest and App State getting wins on Saturday!.

The Deacs host Army this Saturday evening. Kick off at 7:30pm.

https://godeacs.com/sports/football

NFL: Another loss for the Carolina Panthers (Cardinals 26-16 over the Panthers).

Collecting items for Hurricane Victims in Mt Airy

A tractor-trailer is being filled with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area.

Wanna help?

The couple is asking for donation of items including

Black contractor trash bags, bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tarps, bungee cords, dry dog and cat food, wipes and bug spray.

Drop off location: CREATIVE DESIGNS at 1351 South Main Street in Mount Airy, NC.

INFO call Johnson’s Xtreme Softwash at 336-410-2881 or 336-410-2581.

William Smith Trucking donated a tractor-trailer and a driver to go to Fort Myers.

The truck is scheduled to leave by this Wednesday, Oct. 5.

https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonsXtremeSoftwash

FOCUS on the FAMILY

Encouraging your students to take their BIBLE to school.

“Bring Your Bible to School Day” this Thursday (OCT 6)

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/september/focus-on-the-family-invites-your-kids-to-join-bring-your-bible-to-school-day-on-oct-6

Adult ‘Happy Meals’ available at McDonald’s starting Monday!

Bouncing off that feeling we got as a kid…

Your adult Happy Meal comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets (along with fries and a drink). AND a prize, while supplies last.