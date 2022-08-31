Monday News, October 10, 2022

Today is Columbus Day (some celebrate ‘Indigenous People’s Day’) *It’s a Federal holiday: Banks and post offices closed today.

Study: Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru…?

Every second counts in the drive-thru lane for fast food restaurants. A recent study showed Chick-fil-A had the slowest drive-thrus – but only because it’s so popular and there are so many cars in line. When you factor in ‘busyness’, Chick-fil-A is the clear leader. Source: QSR and Intouch Insight published its annual Drive-Thru Report.

It’s ‘Fire Prevention Week’ (Oct. 9-15)

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

An early morning fire in Greensboro claiming the life of one person.

Fire crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40am this morning. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues. -Fox 8 News

9% = That’s how much plastic in the US is actually recycled – and that includes the items you throw into the recycle bin, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

And the widespread use of single-use plastic — the stuff we use once and then throw away — is only made worse by its disposal. Plastics do not break down (quickly) once they’re thrown into nature. It takes up to 100 years for some plastics to decompose. https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/16/us/plastic-recycling-climate-impact-lbg/index.html

Are you registered to Vote? Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

Early ‘one-stop’ voting begins October 20th / Election day is November 8th

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

Medicare enrollment begins October 15 (and ends Dec. 7)

PTI: The next Triad Honor Flight is planned for this Wednesday (Oct 12).

Up to 95 veterans normally make the flight with the remaining 90 seats assigned to guardians, EMT’s, team leaders, and a flight director. https://triadhonorflight.org/flights/

Local Health Departments give suggestions on large gatherings…

While masking and social distancing are no longer mandated by the CDC, it is always a great idea to implement these safety practices whenever possible. Things like wearing a mask, maintain 6-feet of distance even when outdoors, and washing your hands often can reduce the spread of COVID-19, seasonal flu (and other viruses spread through respiratory droplets released through talking, sneezing or coughing.)

Update: Religious freedom win for one Pro-Life group in North Carolina.

Alliance Defending Freedom announcing the settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of several pro-life citizens (affiliated with “Love Life”) who were arrested for engaging in peaceful prayer and sidewalk counseling outside an abortion facility in Greensboro back in March and April 2020.

*As part of the settlement, the city of Greensboro agreed that the First Amendment protects (citizens) engaging in pro-life advocacy on public sidewalks and further agreed to uphold citizens’ First Amendment rights in any future proclamation order related to a public-health emergency. Based on the city’s admission of wrongdoing and guarantees of future protections, members of the Christian, pro-life ministry ‘Love Life’, agreed to forgo seeking damages from the city. Read more on the News Blog…

Breaking: The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule.

Steve Wilks (secondary coach) will serve as interim coach. The move comes a day after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers have a 1-4 record on the season.

Texas Pete hot sauce is made in North Carolina?

Well, a Los Angeles man has filed a class action lawsuit against Winston-Salem-based T.W. Garner Foods for alleged – false advertising??? Philip White is asking the court to force Texas Pete to change its name, its branding and to pay up. T.W. Garner Foods has until Nov. 10 to respond to the complaint.

