Monday News, OCT 17, 2022

Peak color in the Northern Mountains (elevations above 3,000 feet)

Freeze Watch in our listening area early Wednesday morning

*Protect sensitive outdoor plants and winterize outdoor plumbing to keep from freezing.

This week is National School Bus Safety Week.

State Highway Patrol: ‘Operation Stop-Arm’ happening across the Triad this week

Approximately 14,000 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily – transporting close to 800,000 students – to and from school. Unfortunately, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in NC.

https://www.wataugademocrat.com/blowingrocket/news/north-carolina-state-highway-patrol-to-conduct-operation-stop-arm-oct-17-21/

(Update) Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch

The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit.

https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application

Starting today, hearing aids will be available (for purchase) over the counter across the US. You won’t need a prescription or an exam to buy a hearing aid.

The new rule applies to products for adults who have mild to moderate hearing impairment not for those with severe hearing impairment. Experts still recommend seeing an audiologist (a professional) if you have severe hearing loss and for professional fitting.

BTW: Traditional prescription hearing aids cost on average $2,000 per ear…

https://www.npr.org/2022/10/17/1129320004/what-to-know-now-that-hearing-aids-are-available-over-the-counter

Add Walmart to the list of retailers that will NOT be open on Thanksgiving Day (which is Thursday, Nov 24). Other retailers include Kohl’s, Target and Best Buy…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/walmart-to-close-on-thanksgiving-day

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins this Thursday (Oct 20) thru November 5th.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

The winner of the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk this past week is ‘Porta Potty’. ‘Porta Potty’ beat out two dozen woolly worms during this past weekend’s Festival. The prediction: The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty’s ‘brown or black stripes’. http://www.woollyworm.com/

BTW: The Woolly Bear caterpillar has 13 brown and black segments which (they say) correspond to the 13 weeks of winter. The lighter brown a segment is, the milder that week of winter will be. The darker, the colder + snowier the corresponding week will be.

https://www.myfox8.com/roys-folks%2Fwhat-does-2022s-woolly-worm-festival-champ-porta-potty-say-about-winter-in-high-country-this-year

The Winston-Salem city council has approved a recommendation to spend nearly $1.7 million for 45 new gas-powered patrol vehicles.

The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that a few law enforcement agencies across the state have begun shifting to electric or hybrid vehicles.

*The town of Cary bought two Tesla Model Y EVs for its police department last year. Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said he’s pleased with the Teslas’ performance but added that there are significant challenges to aggressively electrifying the department’s entire fleet. The most immediate obstacle is availability. Another is “What happens when the power grid goes down?” https://journalnow.com/news/local/critics-question-winston-salem-plan-for-new-gas-powered-police-vehicles/article_aea61f3c-4cb4-11ed-a16d-335281f85cf1.html

College Football

Wake Forest went up in the Top 25 rankings to #13 (even with a ‘bye’ weekend).

Next up…

Wake Forest hosting Boston College. Kick off at 3:30pm next Saturday. OCT 22

Mid-week matchup for the Mountaineers

App State hosting Georgia State. Wednesday night game in Boone (7:30pm)

Headline of the Weekend?

Tennessee football fans tear down goalpost, throw it into river

It got pretty rowdy after the University of Tennessee football team defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. Watch the video here. The University of Tennessee has been fined for its fans storming the football field at Neyland Stadium Saturday after the Volunteers beat the University of Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Now, there is a fundraising page set up by the university to ‘replace’ the goal posts!

https://volstarter.utk.edu/s/1341/utk/volstarter/interior.aspx?sid=1341&gid=2&pgid=19075

NFL Football

The Carolina Panthers started strong but couldn’t stop a second half rally by the LA Rams (defending Super Bowl Champs). Rams over the Panthers 24-10.