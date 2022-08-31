Monday News

Monday, October 24, 2022

Reminder: All area pastors welcome –

WBFJ and Energize Ministries Pastor Appreciation Food Truck Fun Day

This Tuesday (Oct 25) from 11am til 1pm

FREE Event: WBFJ parking lot… RSVP@energizeministries.com

Address: 1249 N Trade Street downtown WS, 27101

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting continues through Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ (from the NC State Board of Elections website) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

“We don’t know who (you) are, but we will be praying for you.”

The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer in Charlotte telling Queen City News that his small congregation typically holds service on Fridays, but last week’s service was put on hold – after thieves broke in last Thursday night.

“The crook or crooks smashed a window and took a ladder, projector, food, and bass amplifier. You have to be in a really sad place to come into the house of the Lord and take stuff.” The church didn’t have security cameras, but it’s now something they’re looking into following the theft.

“We don’t know who they are, but we will be praying for you,” stated the pastor.

Jeff Rossen Reports: Helping pumpkins last longer by doing this…

Coat with Petroleum jelly? Rub petroleum jelly onto carved areas of pumpkins and on the inside as well. It helps keep the pumpkin moisturized.

Other hacks to keep carved pumpkins ‘fresh’ include…

Bleach and water soak as well as coating with hairspray.

Airheads is sending 'candy-flavored dental floss' to the homes of dentists (nationwide)? The candy maker is hoping to 'bridge the gap' between dentists and the season of giving candy.

If you have ever created a social media page for your dog, then keep listening…

If you have ever created a social media page for your dog, then keep listening…

Yappy.com, an online retailer of pet gifts, is searching for its next "Chief Fluff Officer," a gig that pays up to $10,000 dollars a year. In return, the pooch will get paid, receive fun products and occasionally travel for photoshoots. To be considered, pet parents must complete an online application by November 18. But be warned, the competition will be 'ruff' 'ruff'.

Fall Home Furnishings Market in High Point thru Wednesday

October 22-26

American Airlines is dropping its first-class cabins and replacing them with more business class seats on some of its international and long-haul flights. The reason: customers aren't buying it. By removing [first class] American Airlines will provide more business class seats, which is what customers most want or are most willing to pay for.

“The Truth is Out There?”

NASA has assembled a team to officially study UFOs. The group of 16 people – consisting of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former pentagon officials and a former astronaut – will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky. Their findings will be releasee to the public in mid-2023. CNN

Update: The Avery County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who fell to his death Sunday morning at Grandfather Mountain. 53-year-old Todd Buckman (formerly of Troy, New Hampshire) was at one of the park’s overlooks when he accidentally fell.

Praise: Mail carrier credited with saving elderly man’s life

Joshua Smith, a mail carrier in Hendersonville, noticed something was out of the ordinary. According to WLOS, Smith noticed a man’s mail went untouched for a day, which wasn’t normal for the resident who typically picked up his mail daily.

Smith knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but no one answered. Following his ‘gut’, Smith calling the local police to do a wellness check.

Police indeed found the elderly man (lying) on the floor in need of medical attention!

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Smith said.

Sports stuff…

College Football: Wake Forest (with a win over Boston College on Saturday) are now ‘bowl eligible! Next up: The Deacs will travel to Louisville this Saturday (Oct 29)

Surprise win? The Carolina Panthers over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series which begins Friday.