Monday News, April 04, 2022

Grammy Award winners in Gospel Music…

CeCe Winans taking home (or sharing) three Grammy Awards last night…

Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Lost”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Believe for It.”

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Gospel Album for “Believe for It”

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music winning a Grammy for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Album’ with their song “Old Church Basement.”

High Point: Spring Market continues through this Wednesday

April 2 – 6, 2022 https://www.highpointmarket.org/about-market

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Monday.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

Carolina and Kansas (Tarheels and Jayhawks) TONIGHT

in the championship game. Tip off at 9:20pm.

Think 12 points for a sweet treat?

If the Tarheels and Jayhawks final score is decided by exactly 12 points, everyone in the USA will qualify for a FREE Original Glazed dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations for – one day only – this Tuesday, April 5.

NOTE: It’s not entirely uncommon of for a NCAA championship game to be decided by 12 points. It happened during both the men’s and women’s championship games in 2002, as well as another seven times in NCAA history.

*Can’t wait? Bring your “busted or booming college basketball bracket” to a participating Krispy Kreme location and you can get a FREE glazed doughnut (one per customer) today. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005080/

UNC fans are (still) wearing their Carolina Blue colors this morning after that surprise win over Duke on Saturday. The Tarheels play Kansas in the men’s national college basketball championship game tonight.

BTW: The Tar Heels national championship merchandise is already behind lock and key in select retailers across the state. Carolina BLUE T-shirts, hats, and more are packed in ‘sealed’ boxes. And NO ONE can open the boxes until the final score – if (or when) the Tar Heels win this evening.

https://myfox8.com/sports/championship-merchandise-waits-behind-lock-and-key-for-unc-victory/

‘The Case for Heaven’ in theaters for a limited run (April 4-6). Separating myth from biblical truth, New York Times best-selling Christian author Lee Strobel shares his investigative voyage of ‘heaven’ with interviews from experts about the evidence for the afterlife while offering credible answers to the most provocative questions about what happens when we die, near-death experiences, heaven, and hell. https://www.thecaseforheavenmovie.com/

*Local theaters showing “The Case for Heaven” include Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point Salisbury and Asheboro. https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Case-For-Heaven

‘Social Security’s retirement age is moving to 67. Some experts say that could go even higher.’ While many people hope to retire at 62, Social Security doesn’t pay full benefits until as late as age 67.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/03/social-security-retirement-age-reaches-67-some-say-it-may-go-higher.html?

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. CNN

Improvements planned. Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem will close its primary runway for almost a month sometime this summer so contractors can replace the pavement and carry out other improvements. Exact dates TBA. Good news: Single-engine aircraft takeoffs and landings and flight school operations will largely be unaffected since they can use the airport’s shorter 4,000-foot runway.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/smith-reynolds-airport-to-close-its-main-runway-for-a-month-for-repaving/article

Election 2022

One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

Traffic Tips: Avoiding Collisions with Deer

If you see deer near the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast

Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes in North Carolina.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/deer-collisions.aspx