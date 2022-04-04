Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, April 04, 2022

Monday News, April 04, 2022

Verne HillApr 04, 2022Comments Off on Monday News, April 04, 2022

Like

Grammy Award winners in Gospel Music…

CeCe Winans taking home (or sharing) three Grammy Awards last night…

Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Lost”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Believe for It.”

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

Best Gospel Album for “Believe for It”

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music winning a Grammy for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Music Album’ with their song “Old Church Basement.”

 

High Point: Spring Market continues through this Wednesday

April 2 – 6, 2022    https://www.highpointmarket.org/about-market

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Monday.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

 

 

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

Carolina and Kansas (Tarheels and Jayhawks) TONIGHT

in the championship game.  Tip off at 9:20pm.

 

Think 12 points for a sweet treat?

If the Tarheels and Jayhawks final score is decided by exactly 12 points, everyone in the USA will qualify for a FREE Original Glazed dozen at participating Krispy Kreme locations for – one day only – this Tuesday, April 5.

NOTE: It’s not entirely uncommon of for a NCAA championship game to be decided by 12 points. It happened during both the men’s and women’s championship games in 2002, as well as another seven times in NCAA history.

*Can’t wait? Bring your “busted or booming college basketball bracket” to a participating Krispy Kreme location and you can get a FREE glazed doughnut (one per customer) today.  https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005080/

 

UNC fans are (still) wearing their Carolina Blue colors this morning after that surprise win over Duke on Saturday. The Tarheels play Kansas in the men’s national college basketball championship game tonight.

BTW: The Tar Heels national championship merchandise is already behind lock and key in select retailers across the state. Carolina BLUE T-shirts, hats, and more are packed in ‘sealed’ boxes. And NO ONE can open the boxes until the final score – if (or when) the Tar Heels win this evening.

https://myfox8.com/sports/championship-merchandise-waits-behind-lock-and-key-for-unc-victory/

 

‘The Case for Heaven’ in theaters for a limited run (April 4-6). Separating myth from biblical truth, New York Times best-selling Christian author Lee Strobel shares his investigative voyage of ‘heaven’ with interviews from experts about the evidence for the afterlife while offering credible answers to the most provocative questions about what happens when we die, near-death experiences, heaven, and hell. https://www.thecaseforheavenmovie.com/

*Local theaters showing “The Case for Heaven” include Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point Salisbury and Asheboro.  https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Case-For-Heaven

 

 

‘Social Security’s retirement age is moving to 67. Some experts say that could go even higher.’ While many people hope to retire at 62, Social Security doesn’t pay full benefits until as late as age 67.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/03/social-security-retirement-age-reaches-67-some-say-it-may-go-higher.html?

 

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. CNN

 

Improvements planned. Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem will close its primary runway for almost a month sometime this summer so contractors can replace the pavement and carry out other improvements. Exact dates TBA. Good news: Single-engine aircraft takeoffs and landings and flight school operations will largely be unaffected since they can use the airport’s shorter 4,000-foot runway.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/smith-reynolds-airport-to-close-its-main-runway-for-a-month-for-repaving/article

 

Election 2022

One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

 

Traffic Tips: Avoiding Collisions with Deer

If you see deer near the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast

Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes in North Carolina.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/deer-collisions.aspx

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThe Case for Heaven in theaters April 4-6
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, April 05, 2022

Verne HillApr 05, 2022

The Case for Heaven in theaters April 4-6

Verne HillApr 04, 2022

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry

Verne HillApr 01, 2022

Community Events

Jan
13
Thu
6:00 pm DivorceCare & DivorceCare 4 Kids @ Salisbury First Church of the Nazarene (Salisbury)
DivorceCare & DivorceCare 4 Kids @ Salisbury First Church of the Nazarene (Salisbury)
Jan 13 @ 6:00 pm – Apr 7 @ 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. DivorceCare 4 Kids will also be offered at the same time! It is FREE  /  980.305.1063 Childcare Available    
Apr
5
Tue
all-day “Gaining Control” Financial Class @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
“Gaining Control” Financial Class @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Apr 5 all-day
The “Gaining Control” Financial Class is a 12-week program designed to help you break the cycle of poverty and dependence through financial literacy education! The orientation class is March 29 @ 12noon & 6pm Classes[...]
6:30 pm Ladies Bible Study @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Ladies Bible Study @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Apr 5 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
This is a 10-week ladies study of Exodus 19-40 Registration: $15.00 (per person) https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1091684 336.766.3190 This ladies Bible study is also offered Tuesdays at 9:30am beginning January 25 – April 5, 2022 Childcare Available for[...]
Apr
7
Thu
all-day Spring Children’s Consignment Sale @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Spring Children’s Consignment Sale @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 7 – Apr 9 all-day
The sale will include fall and winter clothes (including teens), costumes, toys, books, maternity clothes & more! http://www.friedbergconsignmentsale.com Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.764.1830 Sale Hours: April 7-8  (8-12) & (5-7pm) April 9 (9-12)
11:30 am Golf Tournament @ Sapona Golf, Swim & Tennis Club (Lexington)
Golf Tournament @ Sapona Golf, Swim & Tennis Club (Lexington)
Apr 7 @ 11:30 am – 3:30 pm
Registration: $85.00 (per person)  /  $450.00 (per 4-person team) https://hospiceofdavidson.org/hospice-of-davidson-county-golf-tournament/ Registration deadline: March 18, 2022 Proceeds: Hospice of Davidson County 336.475.5444
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes