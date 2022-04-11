Search
Monday News, April 11, 2022

Verne Hill

Today on the Holy Week timeline: ‘Jesus curses the fig tree and clears the Temple’.  Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week on the News Blog

 

Increased Fire Danger this afternoon.  Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the VERY HIGH range.

Grass pollen in the MODERATE range for Monday.  https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Today is ‘Barbershop Quartet Day’ and National Eight-Track Tape day.

It’s also National PET Day! Ways to celebrate…
-Assist an ill, elderly or a financially struggling neighbor or friend by purchasing pet food, hay or needed items for their pets.

-Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to care for the animals.
-Adopt a pet from your local shelter (if you don’t have one)
-Buy your pet a fun new toy (or a couple of news toys!)
-Spend the day taking photos of your pet(s) and then post them on your social media pages!  (Maybe everyday is PET day?!?) 😊

 

Calling all beautiful babies. Gerber’s “Spokesbaby” search is on!

The 2022 Gerber Baby Photo Search continues through Thursday, April 14 at 11:59pm.

Children ages 0 – 4 are eligible to enter the competition. Parents and guardians can submit their child’s “smiliest” photos and videos to Gerber’s portal thru Thursday.

https://photosearch.gerber.com/

The winner, who will earn the title of “Spokesbaby” and “Chief Growing Officer,” will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and ads throughout the year.

Plus, they will also receive a $25,000 prize.

 

Some of the most powerful tools against Covid-19?

You might think handwashing, masks and vaccines. What about ventilation and filtration?

Experts strongly suggesting that opening your windows at home and at the office to bring in fresh air reduces the concentration of Covid particles. The EPA advises to open doors or windows at opposite ends of your home will create cross-ventilation.

But, what about pollen season?   https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/10/health/covid-19-ventilation-matters-wellness/index.html

 

World Parkinson’s (Awareness) Day

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.

*About 60,000 people in the US are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease each year.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/parkinsons-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20376055

 

 

Local Baseball: The Winston-Salem Dash VS Greensboro Grasshoppers begin a 6-day cross town series starting this Tuesday evening. First pitch at 7pm.

Details at www.wsdash.com

 

 

 

 

 

About a year ago, many of us started noticing those ‘purple’ street lights around the Triad. WFMY News 2 reached out to Duke Energy to get an update on the efforts to ‘repair’ the lights.

Duke Energy Spokesperson, Jeff Brooks, explaining that the lights are purple because the laminate put on the light to make it white, has worn off. It’s a factory malfunction.

“You may see them in batches, and that’s because they were installed around the same time and it’s really only affecting one particular batch that we received a couple of years ago. (The purple lights) are mostly concentrated in Central and Western North Carolina.

The best way to help fix this problem is to call Duke Energy at (800.777.9898) when you see a purple light. Or go to Duke Energy’s website…

https://salor-web.duke-energy.app/#/home/map/ncsc/DEC

BTW: Duke Energy maintains around 900,000 street lights in the Carolinas.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/purple-street-light-saga-continues-some-across-the-triad-seeing-purple-street-lights-pop-up-a-year-later/83-4ffe1b90-12a0-45df-8fa8-0d6a9fc96f64

 

 

Headline of the Morning: ‘Scientists: Leave your shoes outside’

Beyond tracking in dangerous germs and dirt, checking your shoes at the door is just good etiquette.  On the flip side: People spend up to 90% of their time indoors, so what are we really tracking into our homes? 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/11/world/shoes-home-contaminants-scn-partner/index.html

 

 

75.7 million? That’s how many passengers Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw in 2021. The Atlanta airport has reclaimed its title of world’s busiest airport. https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/worlds-busiest-airports-2021/index.html

 

A new Russian commander dubbed the “Butcher of Syria” is in charge, and Western officials fear he will deliberately attack civilians as Moscow tries to seize control of eastern Ukraine. https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-04-09-22

 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed late Saturday after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a South Florida highway.  Haskins, who was 24 years old, was known as a man of God who spoke of his faith in Jesus.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/april/nfl-quarterback-killed-by-truck-spoke-publicly-about-his-christian-faith

 

The motion picture academy has banned actor Will Smith from attending the Oscars (and other academy events) for 10 years after assaulting Chris Rock on stage.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/april/will-smith-gets-10-year-oscars-ban-over-chris-rock-slap

