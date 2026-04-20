Monday News April 20, 2026

Crews responded after a fire broke out on Saturday in the attic of a trailer at Hall-Woodard Elementary School in Winston-Salem. WSFD described it as an electrical fire and said that it was contained to the attic area. No injuries were reported. The space was formerly used as a classroom, but hasn’t been used for that purpose in recent history. WS/FCS says school is planned for Today as usual.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/video-fire-breaks-out-in-attic-of-hall-woodard-elementary-school-in-winston-salem/

The North Carolina Zoo’s New Asia Continent is all but ready to open. Construction of the Asia Continent is complete… Most Animals are settled in… and the North Carolina Zoo is eager to welcome visitors to this amazing new expansion,” Zoo Interim Director Diane Villa said in a statement. However, because of the State Budget Impasse, Villa says they are not able to hire the staff needed to safely open the Asia Continent. The impending Budget will allow the Zoo to hire the roughly 70 full-time employees needed to staff transportation, cleaning, guest services and more at the Asia Continent. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/randolph/north-carolina-zoo-stuck-in-limbo-with-asia-continent-ready-to-open-no-state-budget-to-hire-staff/

A portion of the Kernersville loop, the Macy Grove Extension, is almost complete. It’s a project the NCDOT has been working on for more than two years. It is expected to cut several minutes off commute times by connecting Piney Grove Road to Main Street in Kernersville. The new extension is expected to open in June. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/forsyth/macy-grove-extension-to-ease-kernersville-traffic/

570 days after Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina, a popular tourist spot will Reopen! Lake Lure is launching a “soft opening” Today (the “soft opening” refers to ongoing repairs in various areas)! The lake was closed since the storm so crews could clean up debris and make sure the area is safe. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lake-lure-will-reopen-more-than-500-days-after-helene/83-2e866ee9-7a3f-4b46-9def-1f3584a9b0bf

Samaritan’s Purse went wheels up on Saturday to deliver critical supplies to the Northern Mariana Islands, airlifting more than 40 tons of supplies, including water filtration systems, shelter material and solar lights. Typhoon Sinlaku, the strongest tropical cyclone of the year, devastated the islands, particularly Saipan and Tinian, when it struck on Tuesday. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro-based-samaritans-purse-airlifts-40-tons-of-supplies-to-northern-mariana-islands/=

A Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake struck off the Northeastern Coast of Japan on Monday, as authorities urged residents to stay away from coastal areas where tsunami waves of up to around 10 feet were expected. Several port towns including Otsuchi and Kamaishi—both hard-hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011—issued evacuation orders for thousands of residents. Currently no injuries have been reported, but multiple aftershocks are expected.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/20/japan-earthquake-tsunami-warning.html

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

BURN BAN + Frost Advisory Tonight into Tomorrow Morning

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds … High 67

Tonight: Mostly Clear w/patchy frost … Low 36

Tuesday: Sunny … High 70

Wednesday: Sunny … High 82