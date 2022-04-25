Monday News, April 25, 2022

Today is April 25: 245 days (or 35 weeks or 8 months) until Christmas Day.

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range. Weed pollen in the moderate range for Monday.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Over 30 states are seeing a bump in Covid cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up in 21 states (including North Carolina).

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases increased 51 percent over the past 14 day period.

Source: New York Times https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/covid-19-cases-tick-up-in-9-states.html

Praise: Hundreds of unborn babies were saved from abortion during the ‘40 Days for Life’ spring campaign. Of the numbers that we have confirmed “455 babies saved from abortion” between March 2 to April 10, 2022. The ‘40 Days for Life’ encourages volunteers to pray, fast and hold peaceful vigils outside abortion clinics. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/april/praise-be-to-jesus-455-unborn-lives-saved-from-abortion-during-40-days-for-life-spring-campaign

In Jesus name… Former Washington state high school football coach, Joe Kennedy, will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court later today (April 25).

Six years ago, Coach Kennedy lost his coaching job and repeatedly lost in court. Kennedy claims that the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to allow him to continue praying at midfield immediately after football games.

Oral arguments will be heard this week, with a potential ruling in the Fall?

https://www.wral.com/praying-football-coach-asking-supreme-court-for-his-job-back/20247840/?

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/january/high-court-agrees-to-hear-case-of-washington-football-coach-fired-for-on-field-prayers

The Shroud of Turin has captivated scholars, scientists and Christians for centuries. The mysterious shroud depicts the image of a crucified man – some believe it is the burial cloth of Jesus. An Italian scientist (Liberato De Caro) used a unique ‘fabric test’ revealing that the Shroud of Turin is roughly 2,000 years old – around the date of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. De Caro and his colleagues made the discovery by utilizing a technique called “Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering” (WAXS). Note: This testing procedure doesn’t destroy cloth and can be repeated with harm. Also, the ‘Shroud’ also contains pollen from the Middle East.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/new-scientific-procedure-dates-shroud-of-turin-to-the-time-of-christs-death

Strawberry Season is finally here! Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.

Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ in the Triad on the news Blog!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/strawberry-farms-list-near-greensboro-nc/83

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

Election 2022: One-stop early voting begins THIS Thursday, April 28 (thru May 14)

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

View your ‘Sample Ballot’ through a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Twitter, Elon Musk deal could be announced today?

Money talks! Turn of events comes days after the billionaire unveiled his $43 billion bid for the social-media company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/twitter-re-examines-elon-musks-bid-may-be-more-receptive-to-a-deal-11650822932

A new study suggests that sticking to the Mediterranean diet could help combat depression. When considering how your food affects your health, it’s worth thinking beyond just your body—your dietary choices can also have a significant impact on your mental health. Researchers are finding in numerous studies a ‘decrease in depressive symptoms, concluding that the connection between the diet and the mood disorder “deserves further research.”

So what’s in the Mediterranean diet?

The diet encourages fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and heart-healthy fats. Processed foods, added sugar, and refined grains should be restricted

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/mediterranean-diet-meal-plan#what-is-it

Get up and move!

Adults who take a brisk walk for around an hour and 15 minutes have an 18% lower risk of depression compared with those who did NO exercise. Moving up to 2 and a half hours of brisk walking per week was associated with 25% lower risk of depression.

NOTE: Moderate to vigorous exercise is good for all of us, according to the CDC.

It improves sleep; lowers blood pressure; protects against heart disease, diabetes and cancer; reduces stress; boosts mood; and fights anxiety and depression. https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/14/health/exercise-depression-study-wellness/index.html

Cut your shower time and save water (and save money)!

Choose a song for the shower and aim to be in and out by the time the song finishes! The ‘shorter’ the song, the more water you will save. Every minute of shower time equates to 2 gallons of water, so reducing the time will make a huge difference.

Example: Josh Wilson and his “Three Minute Song”? 😊

https://www.keepthefaith.co.uk/2022/04/21/earth-day-24-planet-saving-steps-in-24-hours/

Former Senator Orin Hatch passed away on Saturday. He was 88.

Besides being the longest-serving Republican senator in history, Orrin Hatch of Utah had a side gig as a song writer?

Hatch co-wrote the song “Unspoken,” an upbeat track that was recorded by Jaci Velasquez, the title track of her 2003 album. It was even included on the CCM – WOW Hits 2005. That compilation of CCM pop tunes went on to sell well over 1 million copies, earning Hatch his first gold and platinum album as a songwriter. Hatch used his power in the Senate to push legislation that made illegally downloading music a crime.

https://www.ktsa.com/late-senator-orrin-hatch-had-a-music-career/