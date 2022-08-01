Search
Monday News, August 01, 2022

Verne HillAug 01, 2022Comments Off on Monday News, August 01, 2022

“Dog Days” of Summer.  They’re usually the hottest and most unbearable days of the season running July 3 to August 11 each year.  https://www.farmersalmanac.com/why-are-they-called-dog-days-of-summer-21705

 

$3.89 = Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina (MON).  Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’.  Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the  Blood Donor App.

 

‘National Night Out’ planned across the Piedmont Triad this Tuesday (Aug 2).  National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. https://natw.org/

*Events planned in Archdale, Winston-Salem Kernersville, Clemmons, Mocksville, Salisbury, Thomasville, Spencer, High Point, Jamestown and Greensboro.

 

Update: The death toll continues to rise from last week’s devastating flash flooding in eastern Kentucky.   Now 30 people confirmed dead. Hundreds remain unaccounted for (as of noon Monday). Rescue crews now focus on the missing and getting aid to the displaced -as the region braces for more rain.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/weather/kentucky-appalachia-flooding-monday/index.html

 

RECALL: Batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 some tested samples contained trace levels of benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen.   https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/31/business/banana-boat-sunscreen-recall/index.html

 

Notable losses over the weekend

NBA champion and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was 88 years young. And actress Nichelle Nichols best known for her role as Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series (1966 – 1969) was 89.

 

At the Box Office…

New #1   “DC League of Super Pets” (animated film)

#2        “Nope” (a thriller)

#3        The latest THOR movie

#4        The latest MINIONS movie

#5        Top Gun: Maverick

#6        “Where the Crawdads Sing (mystery)  https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

PRAISE: CBN is praising God for the release of a group of Orphan’s Promise aid workers (volunteers and refugees) who were captured last week by Russian forces in southern Ukraine on Friday. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/its-a-miracle-10-orphans-promise-hostages-released-after-being-beaten-and-tortured-prayers-still-needed

 

Crews responded to a fire at Skate World on West Mountain Street in Kernersville around noon on Sunday. There were no injuries. The fire was ruled ‘accidental’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kernersville-skate-world-caught-on-fire-sunday-afternoon/

 

 

 

(Update): StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro. As of Sunday, StarMed will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccinations at their Greensboro location.

To make an appointment for COVID testing, please visit www.starmed.care.

Find a Covid vaccination location near you at www.vaccines.gov

Dr Christopher Ohl (Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) recommending that we get a COVID booster NOW for those over age 50. Covid variants (BA 4 + BA 5) are very contagious, making Covid numbers go up in the Triad.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

 

Update: President Biden tested positive for Covid-19 (again) over the weekend. The President first tested positive on July 21 but received negative test results from Tuesday to Friday last week. Biden’s latest case is likely a “rebound” Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.”  Biden has experienced “no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well” but will follow strict ‘isolation protocols’.

Note: Newer Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron subvariants should be available by September.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/29/health/updated-covid-boosters-fall/index.html

 

 

 

What to buy (and save money) in August

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/august-deals/?utm_source=Clark.com

Look for end-of-season clearance sales in August

Back-to-school supplies

The start of school marks the need to buy low-cost items such as notebooks and pencils and more expensive ones like calculators and laptops. Generally, the closer to the start of the school year you buy, the better your chances of getting a good price.

Outdoor products.

Ride out the end of summer with a big deal on lawn mowers and other seasonal outdoor equipment.

Swimsuits, fans and flip-flops

There may not be many swimming days left by the time August rolls around, but that’s exactly why swimsuit clearance sales will crest. Buy swimsuits now for next year.

 

The National Park Service is offering free admission to sites that normally charge an entrance fee on Thursday, August 4.

 

Tax-free shopping? South Carolina and Virginia offering ‘Tax-Free Weekends’ coming up this Friday – Sunday (August 5-7, 2022)

Note: North Carolina’s tax-free weekends ended in 2014.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/north-carolina-tax-free-weekend-wheres-the-money-back-to-school-shopping/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

