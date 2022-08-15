Monday News, August 15, 2022

Summer is still with us? Fall begins September 22.

$3.66 – Today’s average price for regular unleaded in NC (MON)

Over worked or under vacationed?

Only half (54%) of Americans report using their paid time off for vacation or holidays.

The main reason (40%) suggest that they don’t want to “return to a mountain of work.”

Over half (55%) of Americans have unused vacation days!

*The average employee in the U.S. receives around 7 paid holidays

*The US is the only advanced economy in the world that does not guarantee its workers paid holidays, which means that one in four American workers don’t get any paid holidays.

NOTE: In Finland, many people can receive up to 30 paid holidays, as opposed to the U.S. average of 7.6 days. https://www.zippia.com/advice/paid-holiday-statistics/\

“Dewey’s Bakery has opened a new (unique) store in Greensboro. A Dewzy Bar?

Each Dewzy combines Dewey’s sweet treats with layers of homemade ice cream. The new store is located in Friendly Center beside Jason’s Deli.

‘Giving the Gift of Life’

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

Bees are responsible for pollinating around 90 commercially produced crops. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/14/weather/food-risk-bee-butterfly-pollinator-decline-climate-scn/index.html

Update: Christian artist Amy Grant has cancelled her upcoming Fall tour dates.

Doctor’s orders are for her to “rest, heal and re-gain stamina.”

The 61-year-old Christian music icon was injured on July 27 in a bicycle accident while riding with a friend in Nashville. The bike accident, which left her unconscious for almost 10 minutes, resulted in a concussion. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/august/amy-grant-still-recovering-after-being-knocked-out-for-10-minutes-family-pays-tribute-in-song-when-my-amy-prays

Reynolds American (formerly RJR) is moving away from gas-powered vehicles toward electric and hybrid models. The Winston-Salem-based tobacco giant says it will reduce carbon emissions by at least 1,000 tons annually when it replaces more than 1,800 gas-powered company vehicles over the next three years.

Most area High School football teams begin play this Friday (Aug 19). https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/who-will-your-team-play-triad-high-school-football-schedules-for-the-2022-season/article

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday (from 2:30 – 5:30pm) now through August 26. The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

New: Some patients with Novant Health are being warned about a possible data breach.

Novant Health says it happened through a tracking tool linked to Facebook as part of a marketing campaign the hospital system started in May 2020. Novant Health says it immediately disabled the tool when it found out some personal information may have been improperly disclosed to Meta – Facebook’s parent company.

Potentially impacted patients will receive a letter in the mail with more information.

Thousands of mental health therapists will be on ‘strike’ in California today.

The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente — the country’s largest non-profit HMO — provide “desperately needed” services to its patients, claiming that some wait months for needed therapy sessions. NOTE: The World Health Organization said the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide.

(Pro Life) The Georgia Department of Revenue: Residents can now claim unborn children as dependents on their tax returns. It’s all due to the “Living Infant and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act” which has now taken effect in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/august/georgia-residents-can-now-claim-an-unborn-child-as-a-dependent-when-filing-state-taxes

When’s the last time you replaced your bath towels?!

Common Household Items: How often should you replaces these items?

Cookware

Even non-stick cookware will lose its non-stick coating, and will have to be replaced every five years or so.

Smoke Detector

Every 10 years (unless they have a replaceable battery!)

Bath Towels

As a rule of thumb, you should be washing your bath towels every two to three uses. When they lose their absorption abilities, start to smell, or it’s been about two years, it’s time for a new set.

Sheets

Even when washed regularly, bed sheets should be replaced about every two years.

Mattresses

You sleep on your mattress every single night. Depending on the quality of the mattress, it’s best to replace them every seven to eight years.

Replacing your microwave’s charcoal filter?

If you’re like me, I didn’t even know that my microwave had a filter.

FYI: A microwave charcoal filter is located in over-the-range microwaves that are not vented to the outside. The charcoal filter works to absorb unwanted odors in the air while you’re cooking. Most over-the-range models actually have two filters: a charcoal filter and a grease filter. Can I Clean My Microwave Filter? Simple answer: NO.

