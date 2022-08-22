Search
Monday News, August 22, 2022

Verne Hill Aug 22, 2022

Back-to-School: College students back to class on Monday (Aug 22) include Wake Forest University, WSSU, High Point University, NC State, App State

 Fall begins in ONE month (September 22)

Fact Check: Social Security recipients will not receive a bonus payment in September. SSI (or Supplemental Security Income) recipients will get two payments in September, but this is due to the calendar — it is NOT a ‘bonus’ payment. Source: News 2

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/money-verify/social-security-supplemental-security-income-september-payment-2022-schedule-fact-check/

 

Last week, the Winston-Salem City Council made it ‘easier’ to keep chickens. Some of the new requirements: the ‘chicken run’ should be located at least 20 feet from property lines. There’s a five-chicken limit and NO roosters allowed.   https://journalnow.com/news/local/legal-chickens-city-makes-it-easier-to-keep-chickens-but-forget-the-rooster/

 

Christmas Day is 125 days away. Talking about those REAL, LIVE trees. 

Ashe County is the nation’s largest producer of (live) Christmas trees which is a $115 million-dollar industry in North Carolina. Fraser firs account for the majority (94%) of Christmas trees grown commercially in North Carolina.

BTW: The average eight-foot Christmas tree is around 10-12 years old.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/species-on-the-edge-nc-christmas-tree-industry-faces-climate-challenges/

 

Moviegoers are making their voices heard in a powerful way – declaring with their wallets – that they’d much rather watch clean movies.  Axios reporting that revenue from R-rated movies is the lowest it’s been in 25 years as more family-friendly films top the box office.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/august/r-rated-movie-revenue-lowest-in-25-years-as-family-friendly-films-top-the-box-office

 

Today is ‘World Plant Milk Day’.   Plant milk is a good, sustainable alternative to dairy milk.  Common plant milks include almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and soy milk. NOTE: Research consistently shows that a wholefood, plant-based diet can help prevent hypertension, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and certain kinds of cancer.

https://www.worldplantmilkday.com/

 

College Football: Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis seems to be getting more comfortable with the Deacs opener against VMI is coming up on Sept. 1st.

*The redshirt freshman is taking the place of injured starter Sam Hartman.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/quarterback-mitch-griffis-continues-to-improve-daily-as-wake-forest-works-toward-opener-with-vmi/article

 

Traffic Update in Greensboro

Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. NC DOT: The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and Highway 29, is expected to open early in 2023 – ahead of schedule! www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-urban-loop-almost-complete/

 

Tennis in the Twin City

The Winston-Salem Open runs thru this Saturday, August 27 www.winstonsalemopen.com

 

 

 

 

Breaking News: Dr Anthony Fauci will retire at the end of the year.

The 81-year-old chief medical adviser to seven presidents will retire from government service in December after 50 years of public service.  Fauci has been the public figure on infectious disease for viral epidemics including HIV-AIDS, SARS, swine flu, Zika, Ebola and avian flu, as well as the latest COVID-19 pandemic.  Former president George W. Bush awarded Fauci the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2022/08/22/dr-anthony-fauci-step-down/7864803001/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/08/22/fauci-retiring/

 

Survey: Most Americans (56%) are choosing cremation.

In 1970, only about 5% of Americans chose to be cremated.  Reasons: Cost, environmental concerns and fewer Americans belong to a church.

FYI: In 2021, only about 47% of Americans belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, compared with 1999, when over 70% of adults stated they were affiliated with a religious institution.https://journalnow.com/lifestyles/faith-and-values/most-americans-today-are-choosing-cremation-heres-why-burials-are-becoming-less-common/

 

Most Americans are not saving enough for retirement.

new study shows the average American is not saving enough for retirement – and 37% are not saving at all. Only one in three current retirees have enough in retirement savings and that 75% carry debt. One way to save: If your employer offers a 401(k), sign up and if your company offers a match, do it!!

https://www.wistv.com/2022/08/16/new-survey-shows-most-americans-not-saving-enough-retirement/

 

Reminder: Most area public schools start back for students on August 29, 2022.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday with special hours thru this Friday (AUG 26) from 2:30 – 5:30pm.

The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

*Ways to donate supplies to the store here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689

 

PTI: Airport wide Job Fair this Thursday

Hosted by Piedmont Triad Airport Authority this Thursday (Aug 25) from 3-7pm.

Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport’s campus.

On-the-spot interviews may be available. Bring your resume. Dress to impress.

Over 12 companies represented at the job fair:

Questions: Call 336-665-5600 Details: https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/?highlight=job%20fair

Location: In the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure /upper level near American Airlines. 

 

 

 

