Monday News, August 29, 2022

Back to School: Those yellow buses are back on the road. Transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools explaining that drivers in Forsyth County illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day.

*It will cost you a minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.

“Operation School Watch”

Greensboro Police Department stating that officers will be ‘out in force’ over the next 2-weeks – cracking down on speeders in school zones.

The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9th. -Press Release

NASA: Moon launch scrubbed for Monday

The Artemis I mission has been put on hold this morning after ‘fuel leak was detected. The next possible launch date will be this Friday (Sept 2) around lunchtime from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ‘unmanned’ rocket will eventually ‘loop the moon and return to earth in 42 days’.

Back to (tech) Basics: 6 common (rechargeable) battery myths…

Over charging? Using while charging? How many charges do I get?

Great resources to keep our tech devices ‘healthy’ as we head back to school…

Check out the News Blog. Recycle drop-off locations: https://www.call2recycle.org/locator/

Today’s number: $12.6 million

That’s how much a Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 sold for at auction on Sunday, making it the most valuable sports collectible in the world, according to Heritage Auctions. The record-breaking baseball card is from his rookie season and is especially valuable because it’s so well-preserved, the auction house said. Mantle spent 17 years as a New York Yankee. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974.

All in how you ‘slice’ it? A group of researchers at Cornell University’s Food Lab wondered why so many lunchroom apples ending up in the trash, literally untouched.

How about serving SLICED? A pilot study conducted at numerous schools found that consumption jumped by more than 60% when apples were served SLICED.

**The hardest part was (and is) getting kids to take the first bite.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voting to rename the gym at West Forsyth High School in honor of NBA star Chris Paul.

Paul graduated from West Forsyth in 2003, then played college basketball at Wake Forest University between 2003 and 2005 before entering the NBA.

A ceremony is planned for this Thursday (Sept 1) at 2:30pm.

Pray for a quick resolution. Representatives from the UN’s atomic watchdog agency are headed to Ukraine where intense fighting around Europe’s biggest atomic power plant is threatening to trigger a nuclear meltdown. CNN

