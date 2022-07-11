Monday News, July 11, 2022

Today is July 11 or 7-11 day. Get your ‘FREE’ Slurpie today from 7am til 11pm 😊 Triad locations: Kernersville, King, High Point, Greensboro. Store locator link: https://www.7-eleven.com/locator

Most popular flavors? Coke and Wild Cherry! https://www.7-eleven.com/slurpee-day-2022

Amazon Prime Days 2022

Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, 2022

*Do I need a Prime membership to get Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Yes — Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. Cost: $139 annually

https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/amazon-prime-day-2022-ncna1296344

NOTE: Other retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are offering competing sales.

https://www.target.com/c/deal-days/-/N-xgolj

The annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive begins July 18 (thru July 29).

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

Collect supplies, drop them off at participating Walmart and Five Below stores in Forsyth County starting next Monday, July 18! Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair drive in Winston-Salem.

Make a financial donation online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Early voting is underway in Greensboro at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26.

On the ballot: candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and a referendum of five individual bonds. Note: This election was originally set for last November but was delayed by counts from the 2020 U.S. census. More info: https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/july-2022-election-greensboro-to-cast-votes-for-mayor-city-council-5-possible-bonds/

If a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool. Scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years and we get the ‘sweet-treats’?

*Winning customers can win a ‘FREE’ Original Glazed dozen doughnuts – a month for a year! Random winners will be selected at participating stores through this Thursday (July 14). BOGO this Friday (July 15): Purchase an Original Glazed dozen at regular and get a second dozen for just 85 cents! Details: https://www.krispykreme.com/

A quick history lesson on the original Glazed…

Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans. He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem.

People walking by asked if they could buy the treats – hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers. And the rest is history…

At the Box Office: “Thor: Love and Thunder” (the latest Marvel / Disney release) #1 in its opening weekend. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” falls to #2.

*Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion. Pixar’s ”Lightyear” falling to 7th.

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-10/-thor-tops-box-office-improving-disney-s-uneven-2022-record

Event: Public workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood this Thursday, July 14.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension (NCCE), Forsyth County Center will host a public evening volunteer workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood in conjunction with the Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers next Thursday evening (July 14). *Volunteers will meet at the Arboretum office at 5:45 PM for a short orientation. Garden work will take place between 6 and 7:30 PM. *Registration is required.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-volunteer-workday-july-tickets-362535693017?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Longtime Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon has offered to publicly testify before the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, reversing course just days before his criminal trial for defying the panel’s subpoena is scheduled to begin.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/10/bannon-jan-6-testimony-00044952?utm

President Joe Biden will visit the Middle East this week for talks aimed at resetting ties with Saudi Arabia, boosting Israel’s security, and addressing Palestinian concerns. Biden’s Mideast tour comes amid political instability in Israel and dangerous times in the Middle East. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2022/july/iran-to-top-agenda-for-bidens-visit-to-israel-saudi-arabia-this-week

Firefighters in Yosemite are racing to save the national park’s giant sequoia trees from a massive wildfire that began last Thursday and has already consumed more than 2,000 acres. The Washburn Fire began on July 7 and doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday, park officials said. BTW: Mariposa Grove is home to more than 500 giant sequoia trees, with some believed to be more than 2,000 years old. CNN

Prayers: Tragic, deadly accident over the weekend claims the life of a Greensboro firefighter and 2 others. A 16-year-old crossed the center line causing a crash on Highway 61 near Browns Summit late Saturday afternoon. Rick Murrell (MURR- ull) was a long-time firefighter with Greensboro Fire Department- Station 5. Murrell was planning on retiring in January. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/3-died-in-fiery-crash/83

The cost of a First-Class Postage Stamp is now 60-cents.

A 2-cent increase went into effect on Sunday. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/heres-how-much-a-forever-stamp-will-cost-you-starting-sunday-mail-usps-postal-service/531-7cc93663

“I just had to do something…”

Corion Evans, a 16-year-old Mississippi teen, is being praised for his bravery after jumping into the Pascagoula River recently and saving three people as their car began to sink. The driver claimed to be following her GPS directions before the accident happened. Evans saw the vehicle plunge into the water.

“Like, I can’t just sit here and watch them drown…”

Evans, who learned to swim at age 3, was confident he could help.

The local police department in a statement… “We commend Mr. Evans’ bravery and selflessness he displayed by risking his own safety to help people in danger. If Mr. Evans had not assisted, the situation could have turned out differently, instead of all occupants being rescued safely. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/so-thankful-for-him-mississippi-teen-saves-4-lives-including-police-officer-after-car-plunges-into-river