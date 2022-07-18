Search
Monday News, July 18, 2022

Verne Hill Jul 18, 2022

Headline of the Morning

‘BMW offering heated seats on a monthly subscription’

BMW is now offering British drivers the option of enjoying a heated seat on a monthly subscription basis. The cost: $12 dollars per month. Of course, you can still get heated seats the regular way, just buy them as an option when you purchase the car — but for those who didn’t do that, or who bought a used car without the feature, BMW will enable it for a monthly fee, so you can try out having a nice warm seat on a cold day. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/14/business/bmw-subscription/index.html

 

Are Christians in America facing increased intolerance for their beliefs?

That question at the center of a new Lifeway Research survey.

Some of the findings: Not only do the majority of Americans believe religious liberty is on the decline (54%), but nearly six-in-10 (59%) say religious tolerance for Christians in the U.S. is on the decline.

NOTE: The survey results come as Christianity continues to decline, with the Pew Research Center finding that 63% of Americans identify as Christians, down from 78% in 2007. At the same time, the growth of the “nones” — those individuals who are either atheist, agnostic, or unaffiliated — continues to swell, expanding from 16% in 2007 to 29% in 2021. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/christians-face-increasing-intolerance-poll-reveals-americans-stunning-take-on-faith-and-religious-liberty

 

At the Box Office:  “Thor: Love and Thunder” still #1 in Theaters. “Minions: Rise of Gru” at #2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuting at #3, while “Paws of Fury: Legend of Hank’ #6 in its debut.  https://www.boxofficemojo.com/article/ed3094414340/?ref_=bo_hm_hp

 

Major hitters?  The Home Run Derby (tonight at 8pm on ESPN) will pair eight of Major League Baseball’s most powerful sluggers! Location: Dodger Stadium.

 

Reminder: 9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember. The three-digit number replaces the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK).  Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2022/07/15/ncdhhs-announces-new-national-9-8-8-number-people-mental-health-crisis

 

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school?

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through July 29.

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

You can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County.  Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

 

Pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons

Backpacks. Backpacks are essential.

Mechanical Pencils. …

Notebooks. …

Sketch Pads. …

Highlighters.

 

$4.17: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina.

               Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Update:  A ‘scathing’ preliminary report on the police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas released on Sunday.

The nearly 80-page report is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, as well as local authorities in the South Texas town for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School, fatally wounding 19 students and two teachers.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/uvalde-report-376-officers-but-lsquo-egregiously-poor-rsquo-decisions

 

New: Another ‘mass shooting’?

Three people were fatally shot and two others injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court. Bystanders called 911 to report an active shooter at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana late Sunday. Investigators believe the unidentified gunman was ‘taken out’ by a 22-year-old ‘that was legally carrying his own handgun’. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/chief-3-dead-in-indiana-mall-shooting-witness-kills-gunman

 

Bus Drivers Needed: Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

WS/FC has 50 openings for drivers. Guildford county needs around 80 drivers.

Yadkin county schools has 15 vacancies…

NOTE: Yadkin County Schools is even changing its school start and end times this year because they don’t have enough bus drivers either. (Elementary schools will start at 7:30am instead of 7:50am. Middle and high schools will start around 8:30am).

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County as well as Guildford and Yadkin County students return to school on August 29. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/83-c2961662-84ef-46f4-8174-875b57527410

 

Back-to-School savings…for educators!

Target stores bringing back their “Teacher Prep” event happening now through Saturday, Sept. 10.  Educators can save 15% on school supplies and more.

NOTE: Target is also offering a one-time 20% discount for college students thru Sept. 3.

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/nation-world/target-kohls-teacher-discounts/

 

 

 

 

 

