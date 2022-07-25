Monday News, July 25, 2022

5 months til Christmas?

Today is International Red Shoe Day, created to draw attention to the dangers of Lyme disease.

Hire a Veteran Day

Hot Fudge Sundae Day! Poll: Nearly 7 in 10 Americans have ice cream in the freezer ‘at all times’. People eat more ice cream in the summer (45%) than during any other season. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Oatly…

$4.02: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina.

Municipal Elections in Greensboro. Election day is this Tuesday, July 26.

On the ballot: Candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and 5 individual bonds.

Bus Drivers Needed: Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County + Guildford County students return to school on Aug 29

A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a ‘starter home’ in most major metropolitan areas.

In 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home in June, according to a recent realtor.com analysis.

That’s a big change from just a few months ago.

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school…

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through this Friday, July 29.

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

You can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County. Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Backpacks are essential. Also, pencils, pens, erasers,

pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons…

Bring your resume. Old Salem Museum & Gardens is hosting an Employment Fair this Wednesday, July 27 from 9am til 4pm. Location: Gray Auditorium of the Old Salem Visitor Center. No pre-registration is necessary. https://www.oldsalem.org/employment-opportunities/

Positions available include educators, interpreters and craftspeople, as well as working with youth and adult visitors to Old Salem. Proficiency in another language and skills in crafts, such as woodworking or pottery, are welcomed, but not required. *Certified teachers can apply for positions specializing in creating content for Old Salem’s online and in-person education programs for K-12 and adult tour groups. Contact Nicole at 336-727-7376 or email nBlalock@oldsalem.org

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

More than a dozen Republican attorneys general have warned Google not to limit crisis pregnancy centers during search results because it could lead to legal action.

California’s governor has declared a state of emergency in response to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has already forced thousands to evacuate.

The World Health Organization chief says the Monkeypox outbreak is a “global emergency.”

President Joe Biden’s physician says his COVID-19 symptoms are continuing to “improve”.

One man was arrested after shots were fired inside Belk at Hanes Mall just before 6pm on Sunday. Police saying that a man tried to steal several items from the store. When approached by an employee, he ran. The man then returned a short time later with a gun – shooting multiple times inside the store. Praise: No one was hurt.

*Iredell County deputies arrested the thief a short time later for numerous traffic violations. /www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/shots-fired-belk-hanes-mall-winston-salem-shooting-investigation