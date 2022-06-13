Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, June 13, 2022

Monday News, June 13, 2022

Verne HillJun 13, 2022Comments Off on Monday News, June 13, 2022

Like

Monday News, June 13, 2022

Expect clear skies Tuesday night for the latest ‘full moon’ called the ‘Strawberry moon’.

 

AAA: The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $5 dollars, for the first time ever in the US.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/5-gas-is-here-aaa-says-nationwide-average-hits-new-high

 

Hot…Hazy…Humid

Feel-like temperatures closer to 100 degrees during the afternoon

 

Keeping you and your family safe during this mini-heat wave

Stay Hydrated…

Experts suggest that we drink half of your body weight (in ounces) of water!

 

Take lots of breaks if you must work outside

Better yet, work early and late when the sun is Not so extreme

 

Wear Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside.

*Re-apply every two hours.

 

Check on your neighbors

 

Check on your outdoor pets

FYI:  If you can’t put your hand on the pavement for at least 5 seconds,

it’s TOO hot for your pet’s paws. www.wakehealth.edu/stories/5-simple-summer-safety-tips

 

What if you could use the same charging cable for all of your devices — your phone, laptop, earbuds, camera, tablet, portable speaker, etc.   European regulators will be required tech makers to support a single common charging standard for all mobile devices as early as the fall of 2024. But, Apple hates the idea (shocker)…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/12/tech/lightning-cable-usbc-nightcap/index.html

 

It’s peak summer movie season. 1986 vs 1993? Old is new again.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ bumping ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ from the top spot in theaters over the weekend.   https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

 

Gun legislation? A bipartisan group of senators (including 10 Republicans) has reached a deal to expand background checks for gun buyers under 21, encourage states to enact “red flag” laws, and address mental health issues. Supporters applauded the breakthrough, while critics said the plan doesn’t go far enough.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/12/politics/whats-in-senate-gun-reform-agreement/index.html

 

The House select committee investigating the January 6 (2021) attack on the US Capitol. Public Hearing #2 TODAY (June 13) at 10am. Hearing #3 on Wednesday morning.  https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/13/politics/what-to-watch-january-6-hearing-monday/index.html

Why the January 6th Hearings are important. Read more…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/this-is-why-north-carolinians-should-watch-the-jan-6-hearings-that-start-tonight/

 

 

 

 

 

This is only a test?

A North Carolina ‘Pest Control Company’ is offering homeowners $2,000 dollars if ‘said homeowner’ allows the company to release 100 cockroaches into their homes. The company, The Pest Informer, is testing “a specific pest control technique” – to see how effective it is. NOTE: At the end of the 30 day study, if the cockroach infestation isn’t gone, the company says it will use “traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost.”??  FYI: The test treatment IS pet safe.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/north-carolina-company-pay-homeowners-cockroaches-homes

 

Tips: Keeping Pets Safe this Summer

Provide plenty of water

Pets need ‘hydration’ just like we (humans) do.

 

Beware of HOT pavement

Use the palm of your hand to check pavement temperatures before walking your pet!  

 

Don’t leave your pet in the car

Just as with children, leaving a pet in the car for even a few minutes can cause it to have heat stroke. BTW: Even on a 70-degree day, a car – in direct sunlight – can heat up to 100 degrees within minutes.

https://www.dvm360.com/view/5-pet-safety-tips-common-summer-dangers

 

 

How effective (and safe) is your favorite sunscreen? 

In their new 2022 review of more than 1,800 sunscreen products, the Environmental Working Group found that only one in four products (or 500), meets EWG standards for adequate sun protection while avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms. Products marketed for babies and kids do slightly better, on average, with one in three meeting EWG standards. Lots of helpful info at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/#0

 

 

After spending some time in prayer this morning,

the Lord gave me this reminder .

Continuing to follow His leading…His direction….His prompting.

If you are struggling today. Not sure which way to turn. Everything looks upside down, confused, distorted. I encourage you to run to the Father. Read His word…listen for His voice….pray to feel His presence for in His presence all things are made new. Lives are changed (as we) come to the Father

 -Bethany L. on Facebook…

 

The LORD says in Psalm 32:8,

“I will guide you along the best pathway for your life.

 I will advise you and watch over you.” 

Psalm 32:8 New Living Translation

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSummer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

June 14 is Flag Day

Verne HillJun 14, 2022

‘REAL ID’: Deadline less than a year away

Verne HillJun 14, 2022

Tuesday News, June 14, 2022

Verne HillJun 14, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes