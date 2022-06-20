Search
Monday News, June 20, 2022

Verne HillJun 20, 2022Comments Off on Monday News, June 20, 2022

Summer officially begins this Tuesday, June 21, 2022

 

‘Juneteenth’ Federal Holiday (observed)  Federal offices, including post offices, the stock market and most banks CLOSED today

 

Today (June 20) is World Refugee Day

BTW: The average refugee spends 2 years waiting for their resettlement case to be approved. U.S. resettlement candidates are interviewed by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They also undergo extensive security and medical screening while they wait for the case to be approved

https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad

 

June is World Refugee Awareness Month

FREE Event: International Festival hosted by World Relief Triad

This Saturday (June 25) from 4pm to 7pm.

At World Relief Triad / High Point office on 155 Northpoint Avenue!

Celebrating our community’s cultural diversity.

Enjoy food from different cultures

Games & activities

Various cultural performances

And more! All are welcome to attend. (Donations accepted).  https://worldrelief.org/triad/

 

 

Sam’s Club annual memberships now $8 dollars, for a limited time. The reduced-price memberships are limited to one person through this Sunday, June 26, and are redeemable at in-person locations. A normal membership costs $45 per year.

https://myfox8.com/news/sams-club-slashes-memberships-down-to-8-for-limited-time/

 

EVENT: Pop-up Farmers’ Market happening in Lexington on Wednesdays!

A Pop-Up Farmers Market will take place each Wednesday morning from 8am til noon through August 13, 2022 in the parking lot behind Conrad & Hinkle grocery store in downtown Lexington.  The store is closed on Wednesdays, leaving room for the pop-up market. https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news

Go to ‘Lexington Farmers Market’ on Facebook for details.

 

Where’s the Sriracha? Production of Sriracha hot chili sauce has been suspended until September due to a “severe” chili pepper shortage.  Source: Huy Fong Foods, Inc

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/food-verify/sriracha-production-suspended-chili-pepper-shortage-huy-fong-foods-mexico-fact-check/536-b02b3274-bc39-490e-83ca-0d66822eb5aa

 

At the Box office: Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ based on the Toy Story character souring to #2 at the Box Office over Father’s Day weekend.

Jurassic World Dominion still #1. Top Gun: Maverick dropping to 3rd.

*Check out the review on ‘Lightyear’ from Focus on the Family before you take your kids.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/lightyear-2022/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Protect your skin

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. Re-apply every two hours.

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/shade-clothing-sunscreen/how-to-apply-sunscreen

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

    BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

 

Just 18% of parents of children under age 5 said they would vaccinate their child against Covid-19 as soon as a vaccine became available, an April survey found.

NOTE: The CDC authorized Covid-19 vaccinations for children under 5 on Saturday, clearing the way for vaccinations to begin soon this week.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/18/health/cdc-covid-vaccine-children-under-5/index.html

 

Travel woos? Between Friday and Sunday, more than 3,200 flights were canceled and about 9,000 flights were delayed, according to the data group FlightAware.  The reasons? A combination of rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges have the left major airlines struggling to keep up with the surge in travel.  CNN

 

 

‘Federal gas tax holiday’?  Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen thinks it’s “worth considering” as the national average for regular unleaded hovers around $5 dollars a gallon. *The federal gas tax currently sits at 18.4 cents per gallon.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/gas-tax-holiday-treasury-secretary-janet-yellen/

 

Speaking of gas: No ‘self-serve’ for you?

Most Americans facing record gas prices cringe when THEY fill up their tanks.

But residents in New Jersey and Oregon are NOT allowed to touch the gas nozzle. Seriously. In New Jersey, it’s been illegal for drivers to pump their own gas since 1949.

A ban on self-service gas has been in place in Oregon since 1951, although the state relaxed restrictions for rural towns a few years ago.

Violators can be fined up to $500 for breaking these states’ laws.

*The US has experimented with self-service gas since the first stations were built in the early 1900s. Yet it wasn’t until about 1980 that self-service became the primary gas station model in America.

BTW: A March poll found that 73% of residents in ‘Jersey’ prefer having their gas pumped for them.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/18/energy/new-jersey-oregon-pump-your-own-gas/index.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

