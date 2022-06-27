Monday News, June 27, 2022

Breaking News this morning. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a Washington state high school football coach (Joe Kennedy) had a right to pray on the field immediately after games, a decision that could lead to more acceptance of religious expression in public schools. In a tweet, “(The High Court) sides with a high school football coach in a First Amendment case about prayer at the 50-yard-line. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says the public-school district violated the coach’s free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.” https://www1.cbn.com/…/supreme-court-upholds-religious…

Gas Buddy: The average price of gas in Greensboro is $4.48/gallon as of Monday morning. That’s about nine cents lower than the week before.

Gas UNDER $4 dollars a gallon? WFMY News 2 found $3.99 gas at two stations early this morning – the Valero on West Gate City Boulevard and Valero on MLK Drive in Greensboro.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/gas-prices/greensboro-gas-prices-two-stations-selling-lower-than-4-dollars

Celebrating LIFE. Pro-life advocate Abby Johnson (a former abortion clinic director) shares that the fight for ‘life’ is just beginning in a ‘post-Roe’ America! It’s time to “double down on efforts to help women in crisis (pregnancy situations).”

Police in several states clashed with demonstrators this weekend during protests over the Supreme Court’s decision to return abortions rights back to the states on Friday.

Police in Arizona used tear gas to disperse thousands of protestors outside the state capitol. -CBN News

Focus on the Family: ‘Roe v. Wade Overturned: Now What?’

In light of the landmark Supreme Court decision last Friday, Professor Helen Alvaré and Dr. Al Mohler provide analysis, discuss the implications, and explain how believers need to continue to be involved in the fight for ‘life’.

Listen now: https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/roe-v-wade-overturned-now-what/

At the Box Office: “Top Gun: Maverick” shares the top spot with “Elvis” (the new movie on the life of Elvis) with each film bringing in $30.5 million over the weekend.

*Disney’s Pixar (Toy Story spin off) “Lightyear” dropped to 5th. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Eat More Chicken in Kernersville! Chick-fil-A at Union Cross (Kernersville) will open this Thursday morning (June 30) at 6am.

*In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Winston Salem area to help fight hunger.

FYI: The restaurant will employ around 130 full- and part-time employees.

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Reminder: Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than 5 are now available.

*Find a Covid Vaccine or Booster near me at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

STUDY: Exposure to any light during sleep can wreck your health?

Sleeping for only one night with a dim light on in the bedroom (such as a TV set with the sound off), raised the blood sugar and heart rate of ‘participants’ during a controlled sleep lab experiment. An elevated heart rate at night has been shown in prior studies to be a risk factor for future heart disease, while higher blood sugar levels are a sign of insulin resistance, which can ultimately lead to type 2 diabetes. Bottom line: Please minimize (or eliminate) the amount of light exposure during sleep!

The study published in the journal ‘Sleep’.

*What about our ‘night lights’? Experts suggest that nightlights should be positioned very low to the ground. And choose ‘nightlights with an amber color’ which is ‘less intrusive and disruptive to our circadian rhythm, or body clock, than blue light’.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/exposure-light-during-sleep-linked-obesity-serious-health-issues-study-finds/40369181

RECALL: More than 400,000 SunVilla patio umbrellas are being recalled after several reports of the solar panel ‘battery’ pack catching fire. The SunVilla 10′ Solar LED Market Umbrellas were sold at Costco and online between December 2020 through May 2022.

If you have one of the recalled umbrellas, stop using it and remove the solar panel battery. Anyone with the recalled umbrella can return it to any Costco for a full refund.

Description: They have LED lights on the arms, and a ‘black solar panel battery’ marked with YEEZE or YEEZE 1. Additional info: SunVilla toll-free at 866-600-3133

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/costco-umbrella-recall/

“You’re only as old as you feel?” It may be much more than just a saying.

Scientists at Bar-Ilan University in Israel report that feeling young (even in older age) can lead to better odds of successfully completing ‘rehab’ from medical conditions.

The findings appear in the journal Gerontology.

https://www.studyfinds.org/feeling-younger-recover-faster/

New ‘safe sleep guidelines’

The American Academy of Pediatrics issuing new guidance for babies, its first update since 2016. *Parents should always put babies to sleep alone on their backs on a flat, firm mattress covered in a snug, fitted sheet. Avoid all extras in the crib, including soft toys, blankets, pillows, soft bedding, sleep positioners or crib bumpers, as babies can become trapped by such items and suffocate.

*While the AAP strongly advises against co-sleeping, its updated guidelines say babies should sleep in the same room with their parents for at least six months on a separate sleep surface with a firm, flat surface.

New: A ban on all products marketed for infant sleep that have more than a 10% incline. Those include inclined sleepers and sleep positioners (including baby nests, docks, pods, loungers, rockers, and nappers). Learn more: www.healthychildren.org.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/21/health/baby-safe-sleep-guidelines-wellness/index.html