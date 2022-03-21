Monday News, March 21, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

RECALL: A store brand of buttermilk pancake and waffle mix found at Walmart is being recalled after ‘cable fragments’ have been found in a limited sample of the product. The Great Value mix was shipped and sold nationwide, with a “Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2023. Codes to look for: UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063.

https://myfox8.com/news/walmart-pancake-waffle-mix-recalled-over-possible-foreign-objects-found/

Police on the scene of a deadly crash in Thomasville at the intersection of Unity Street and East Sunrise Street. Fox 8 reporting that the 23-year-old driver of the car was killed in the crash.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/man-killed-in-crash-on-unity-street-in-thomasville/

A wildfire in Surry County that started Saturday afternoon has burned some 130 acres of rugged woodland near the Low Gap community. https://journalnow.com/news/local/firefighters-battle-130-acre-fire-near-low-gap-in-surry-county

Forsyth Creek Week: MONDAY happenings…

Operation Medicine Drop happening in Clemmons Today (March 21).

Drive-thru Pill Drop event 10-1pm at the James Street Fire Station in Clemmons

http://www.forsythcreekweek.org/operation-medicine-drop

You can also drop your unwanted medications off at the police departments

in Winston-Salem and Kernersville this week as well. (Pills only).

Additional events planned for MONDAY

*Students Solving Real-World Problems with STEM: “The Water Princess,”

3 p.m. , Central Library, Winston-Salem

*Family Movie Night, 5:30 p.m., Clemmons Branch Library, Clemmons

BTW: Join us for a Disney movie (we’re not allowed to say which movie, but it involves a princess and an amphibian) set in 1920’s New Orleans where two people get turned into frogs… ?

*The Past, Present and Future of the Yadkin, 6 p.m., Warren Community Center, Lewisville

Learn more about the importance of our local waterways and the fun events planned this week with Forsyth Creek Week at www.forsythcreekweek.org/ .

Forsyth Creek Week continues through this Sunday, March 27.

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Men’s NCAA Tournament

Duke, Carolina and Miami advance to the Sweet 16…

NIT: Wake Forest (men) at Texas A&M this Wednesday at 7pm. GoDeacs.com

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com

Local passings…

Former state Senator Linda Garrou, who served seven terms representing Forsyth County in Raleigh, passed away on Saturday. She was 79. A memorial service for Garrou will be held on Thursday at Highland Presbyterian Church.

State Treasurer Dale Fowell said in a statement that Garrou was “a strong advocate for the invisible and many business and educational organizations in Forsyth County.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/former-forsyth-county-sen-linda-garrou-dies/article

Smith Patterson, a longtime fixture in Triad radio, passed away Sunday morning after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 73.

Smith Patterson loved radio.

42 out of his 45 years on the radio were in the news department.

Smith worked at several ‘local’ radio stations including WTOB, WSJS and ‘980 The Eagle’, before retiring back in December 2015. Smith also had a love of cats.

Interesting fact

Like most DJs back in the day, ‘Smith Patterson’ was a radio name. His real name was John Johnson.

The story goes that when Smith went to work at a ‘local oldies station’ (WTOB) in Winston-Salem, he had to come up with a different name. Driving home, he got behind a fuel truck for a Rural Hall company, Patterson Smith Oil.

“I just flipped it around, and there you go…” His friends and co-workers often referred to him as “Smitty.”

Smith Patterson is survived by his wife, Susan, and four children…

May we all ‘be known’ for something we love!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/colleagues-mourn-smith-patterson-local-radio-icon/article