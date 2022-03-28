Search
Monday News, March 28, 2022

Monday News, March 28, 2022

$3,536…   That’s the average refund that the IRS has issued in the first 22 million refunds this tax season. That’s about $700 more than last year.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/25/the-irs-has-sent-over-22-million-refunds-heres-the-average-payment.html

 

Update: As of Friday, 180 households in Winston-Salem have received a total of $59,487 in reimbursement through a city program for expenses they incurred because of the evacuation during the fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant on Jan. 31, according to the City of Winston-Salem. The Experiment in Self-Reliance Inc. is administering the program under a contract with the city. https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-than-59-000-in-reimbursements-linked-to-weaver-plant-fire-distributed-to-180-winston/

 

Wake Forest University formally welcomed Susan R. Wente as its 14th president with an installation ceremony on Friday. Wente is the first woman to lead the university since its founding in Wake County in 1834. Wente succeeds Nathan O. Hatch who retired in June 2021. https://journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-university-celebrates-its-14th-president-friday-with-inauguration-ceremony/article_b7f552f2-ac8b-11ec-a725-8f5c560c548b.html

 

Crisis in Ukraine.  A top Ukrainian intelligence official says Russia is trying to split his country in two – think North and South Korea. Russian forces are intensifying their assault on eastern Ukraine.

https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-warns-russia-is-trying-to-split-country-in-two-as-it-happened/a-61271087

 

Democrats are calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from election-related cases following reports that his wife urged Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election. Thomas was released from the hospital last Friday after battling an infection for nearly a week.

https://thehill.com/homenews/599923-klobuchar-says-thomas-must-recuse-himself-from-election-cases-over-wifes-texts

 

Hands up!  Troy Kotsur, the star of the “CODA,” became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar on last night when he took home the award for Best Supporting Actor. ‘CODA’ which means ‘Children of Deaf Adults’ was distributed by Apple TV+ and is also the first ‘best picture win’ for a streaming service.

https://www.npr.org/2022/03/27/1088526640/oscar-best-picture-coda-wins

 

March Madness: Duke and Carolina will meet in the Final 4

Kansas, Villanova, Duke, and North Carolina are the four remaining teams in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in New Orleans. https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/33611202/north-carolina-cruises-men-basketball-final-four-concludes-storybook-season-st-peters

 

Habits to Lower Your Blood Sugar.

Dietitians suggest a few ‘key habits and behaviors’ for better blood sugar levels through the day! Some of the things that will help…

Eat breakfast. Starting your day with a high-protein, high-fiber breakfast has been proven to improve blood sugar and appetite for the rest of the day!

Be caffeine conscious. Caffine alone can raise your blood sugar?

Hydrate. You can get a head start on your hydration game by beginning your day with a glass of water.   https://www.eatthis.com/best-breakfast-habits-lower-blood-sugar/

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert for Monday: TREE pollen in the MODERATE range / GRASS + WEED pollen in the LOW range.                                https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Verne Hill

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
