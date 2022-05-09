Monday News, MAY 09, 2022

Fight for Life? Police in Madison, Wisconsin say vandals set a fire inside the Madison headquarters of the pro-life group ‘Wisconsin Family Action’ early Sunday morning. Investigators are calling the fire at the pro-life center an arson. The vandals also spray painted graffiti on the outside of the building with an anarchy symbol and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” https://madison.com/news/local/watch-now-madison-anti-abortion-headquarters-hit-by-apparent-molotov-cocktail-vandalism-graffiti/

Last week, vandals damaged a Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado. On Saturday, pro-abortion protestors demonstrated outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. *Lawmakers and church leaders are calling for calm amid speculation that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade later this summer. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/churches-brace-for-potential-protests-by-pro-abortion-activists

Covid cases are on the rise from a new sub-variant. Move over Omicron? Experts say a new ‘variant’ (BA.2.12.1), is spreading rapidly and will probably become the dominant form of the Covid virus in the US in the next few weeks. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/05/04/world/covid-19-mandates-vaccine-cases#a-new-subvariant-is-spreading-rapidly-in-the-united-states

POLL: Over half of us (58%) are either planning a summer vacation or already have one in place for this year. Three out of five Americans think they’ve wasted their summer if they haven’t traveled anywhere.

NOTE: The average respondent took about four different vacations per year when they were a kid. So, it’s no surprise that many say that vacations were their favorite type of trip as a child, more so than family visits (41%) and school field trips (35%). https://www.studyfinds.org/family-vacations-staycations/

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. Cardiovascular disease claims the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined. Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability. Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent. Source: American Heart Association. It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms. https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

Face Drooping – Arm Weakness – Is speech slurred?- Time to Call 9-1-1

Details on the News Blog! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru this Saturday, May 14th.

Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

Salem Pregnancy is now in a new location…

3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Current needs: Prayer, volunteers thru the year and baby diapers (large sizes 3, 4, 5, 6)

*Check out our interview with Kimberly Jorgensen (Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center) about the ‘fate of Roe v Wade’ with the US Supreme Court poised to ‘overturn’ Roe v. Wade – the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion ‘legal’ in the US and sending it back to the states for legislation.

Listen now: https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/the-fate-of-roe-v-wade-with-kimberly-jorgensen

Internet for all? Millions of low-income Americans will be able to get high-speed internet service for no more than $30 a month under an agreement – the Biden administration has reached – with 20 major internet providers including AT&T and Verizon. The announcement is part of the administration’s push to expand access to fast, affordable internet service in rural areas and on tribal lands. https://news.yahoo.com/white-house-says-20-internet-companies-will-provide-effectively-free-internet-to-millions-of-americans-094812381.html

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Columbia, SC early this morning. According to the USGS, the quake was centered near Elgin around 1:30 a.m. Several quakes have been reported in that area over the past several months. Location…

The quake was located 20 miles NE of Columbia or 80 miles south of Charlotte

https://www.thestate.com/news/local/environment/article261239302.html

Strawberry Season: Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

“No Mow May”- Stop mowing for a great cause…

‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns). The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job. A perfectly manicured, uniform-looking green grass lawn is the standard in America, the practice isn’t only time consuming and expensive: It’s harmful to the environment and local ecosystem. ‘No Mow May’ was started by a UK-based conservation organization called Plantlife. A group called Bee City USA spearheads the movement in the US. https://lifehacker.com/why-you-should-participate-in-no-mow-may-1848880512

Let others know: Bee City USA has signs you can download for free, print, and post in your ‘free range’ yard! Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/

Well, this guy didn’t get the ‘No Mow May’ memo?

(Port Arthur, Texas) Police in port Arthur are still looking for the guy accused of stealing a lawnmower from a property and using it to mow the victim’s lawn. The masked mower (Marcus Hubbard) took a lawnmower from the home “without owners’ consent” and mowed their front and back yard. This is a crime?? 😊

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/texas-man-stolen-lawnmower-cut-victims-grass/?