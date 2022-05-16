Monday News, MAY 16, 2022

Above normal temperatures this week. Average HIGH is 78 degrees.

AAA: New RECORD high for a gallon of gas (regular unleaded) $4.48

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

Primary Election Day this Tuesday (May 17, 2022)

Polls open at 6:30am and will remain open til 7:30pm Tuesday evening.

We LOVE VBS: 6 in 10 Americans say they went to VBS growing up. Two-thirds of parents say they plan to send kids to VBS this summer—even if they skip church themselves. https://research.lifeway.com/2018/05/24/even-if-they-dont-go-to-church-americans-still-love-vbs/

FREE or reduced internet service? Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. Call 1-877-384-2575 or go online at GetInternet.gov.

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

Violent weekend across the nation and in the Triad…

Buffalo, New York – Terror at a grocery store

Officials say an 18-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire at a Topps grocery store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding at least three others.

Laguna Woods, California – Church shooting

A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.

Winston-Salem: “Not a random act of violence”

Local law enforcement are investigating a shooting around 7:30pm Sunday night that left seven people injured. All seven have non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspects were driving a white four door BMW and a Black Dodge Charger. Crime Stoppers # (336) 773-7700.

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Baby formula shortage – What to do?

Check the News Blog for resources to help…

Helpful tips…

*Check smaller stores and drug stores, which may not be out of supply when the bigger stores are.

*If you can afford it, buy formula online until store shortages ease. Purchase from well-recognized distributors and pharmacies rather than individually sold or auction sites. Do not import formula from overseas, since imported formula is not FDA-reviewed.

*Is it OK to put more water in baby formula? Short answer= NO.

While it may be tempting to water down formula to stretch it out, it is not safe to do that. Always follow label instructions or those given to you by your pediatrician. Watering down formula is dangerous. It can cause nutritional imbalances in your baby and lead to serious health problems. Always mix formula as directed by the manufacturer.

Can I make my own baby formula? Not recommended…

The AAP strongly advises against homemade formula. Although recipes for homemade formulas circulating on the internet may seem healthy or less expensive, they are not safe and do not meet your baby’s nutritional needs. Infant deaths have been reported from use of some homemade formulas.

Beware of ‘price gouging’ due to that baby formula shortage.

State officials are asking you to report any price gouging of powdered baby formula products in North Carolina amid a shortage nationwide. According to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Office, reports of price gouging are reviewed closely, and they are “prepared to take action…”

*The shortage was brought on by the supply chain and other recall issues.

NOTE: North Carolina law (Chapter 75-38) defines price gouging as charging “a price that is unreasonably excessive under the circumstances.” There is no set price or percentage increase defined in the law. The price gouging law is currently in effect in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.