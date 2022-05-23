Monday News, MAY 23, 2022

Up to 2 inches of rain possible over the next 24 hours?

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

We LOVE VBS

Two-thirds of parents say they plan to send kids to VBS this summer—even if they don’t regularly attend ‘church’ themselves. 6 in 10 Americans say they went to VBS as a kid.

https://research.lifeway.com/2018/05/24/even-if-they-dont-go-to-church-americans-still-love-vbs/

RECALL: Multiple Jif peanut butter products are being recalled due to an outbreak of salmonella linked to a manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

The FDA along with the CDC are investigating the outbreak that so far spans 12 states. Consumers should check their peanut butter products for the lot codes!

https://www.today.com/health/health/jif-issues-voluntary-recall-select-peanut-butter-products-due-salmonel-rcna29987

With Memorial Day just around the corner, nearly half of Americans surveyed say they are changing their summer vacation plans- due to higher prices. Some people are moving trips closer to home but most saying they have had to cancel plans altogether. More than 70% of respondents said they have had to cut back on purchases over the last month. https://www.newsnationnow.com/polls/poll-americans-forced-to-cut-back-on-spending-travel/?

Another Pro-Life victory. The Oklahoma legislature has passed a ban on abortions- protecting babies – starting at conception – when their life begins.

*The measure is the latest in an intensifying battle over abortion. It also comes on the heels of a leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court that suggested the justices may soon overturn Roe v. Wade. A decision to overturn Roe would send the abortion issue back to the states, where lawmakers will decide what restrictions if any, they will place on the procedure. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/oklahoma-legislature-approves-nations-strictest-abortion-law-bans-procedure-at-conception

Better together? Coca-Cola has unveiled a new bottle cap redesign in the UK that tethers the cap – to the bottle. The effort is supposed to make it easier to recycle the whole bottle, while keeping the bottle caps out of the garbage.

The move is Coca-Cola’s response to addressing plastic waste via its global “World Without Waste” initiative – to have its cans and bottles to have 50% recycled material by 2030, while aiming to have product packaging 100% recyclable by 2025.

https://www.foodbeast.com/news/coke-has-a-new-bottle-cap-that-does-not-come-off

Beware of ‘price gouging’ due to that baby formula shortage. If you suspect price gouging, you can file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice (Attorney General’s office) by calling 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM.

Or online by clicking https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

“No Mow May”? ‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns). The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job. Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/

Size matters… The restaurant food you see on the screen never looks nearly as good as what you fish out of the bag when you leave the drive-through. One customer has had enough, and is suing Wendy’s and McDonald’s. Among other things, the suit cites a food stylist for Wendy’s, who said she uses undercooked patties because they look bigger and juicier, and pins the toppings to the burgers so they stay perfectly positioned.

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61497812

A scathing report found that leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in America, ignored and mistreated survivors of sexual abuse for decades, all in the name of protecting the institution’s reputation.

*The seven-month investigation, conducted by Guidepost Solutions an independent firm, was contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for a probe by outsiders. The SBC Executive Committee is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the report.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/report-top-southern-baptists-stonewalled-sex-abuse-victims

Experts are keeping an eye on ‘monkeypox’.

The disease typically begins with flu-like symptoms, including fever, headaches, muscle aches, and severe lack of energy, accompanied by swelling of the lymph nodes.

Subsequently, the infected individuals can develop rashes—usually within one to three days of fever appearing. These tend to start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. The monkeypox virus can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose, or mouth via a bite, scratch, direct contact with bodily fluids. https://www.newsweek.com/where-monkeypox-originate-how-get-it-infectious-diseases-1708710

Frank Vagnone, who has served as president and the chief executive of Old Salem Museums and Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts since January 2017, will step down effective June 30 to become president of the Newport Restoration Foundation in Newport, R.I. Terry Taylor, the chief operating officer of Old Salem and MESDA, will serve as interim president. https://journalnow.com/news/local/frank-vagnone-to-step-down-as-president-of-old-salem-museum-and-gardens