Monday News, SEPT 12, 2022

At the Box Office: “Lifemark’ landing in the Top 10 (#7) during its first weekend in theaters. ‘Lifemark’ in theaters now (for a limited run) thru this Wednesday, Sept 14.

From executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers—creators of WAR ROOM and FIREPROOF—comes ‘LIFEMARK’, a new film based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and love. https://lifemarkmovie.com/

“Pumpkin spice,” “sus,” and “yeet” are among 370 words newly added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

While pumpkin spice is self-explanatory, “Sus” is short for suspicious or suspect, and “yeet” is slang for throw. Other ‘new entries’ include “shrinkflation” and “metaverse“ as well “subvariant” and “booster dose“. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/new-words-in-the-dictionary

With Covid-19 cases still on the rise…

The ‘new Fall Covid Booster’ is now available at area public health departments as well as retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens!

*Schedule an appointment for your booster through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at https://forsyth.cc/covidupdate/ or by calling 336-582-0800.

Did you know? The REAL ID came about after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Congress approved The REAL ID Act in 2005. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for driver’s licenses and IDs issued by states.

NOTE: Beginning next year (May 3, 2023), federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

The N.C. REAL ID is a driver license that is just like a traditional license or ID but has a star at the top right corner. Having a REAL ID is voluntary. However, you will have to have additional documentation, other than your state-issued driver’s license or ID card, to enter federal facilities or board a plane. Cost? Same as getting a regular license.

Job Alert: UPS is looking to fill more than 1,100 season positions in the Greensboro area. Full-time and part-time positions are available including drivers, package handler sand driver helpers. https://www.jobs-ups.com/

College Football: After college football upsets on Saturday, Wake Forest and NC State move up in latest AP poll. Lots of ‘shuffling’ in Top 25 teams after unexpected ‘losses’ by Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Baylor. Three of those losses (except for Baylor), came at home to unranked opponents including Appalachian State, Marshall and Washington State. https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/college/article265624896.html#storylink=cpy

Speaking of App State… The Mountaineers winning a shocker over Texas A&M (17-14) in College Station, Texas. The result is the Mountaineers’ first victory over a top 10 team since the infamous upset of then-No. 5 Michigan in 2007 and the third top-25 win in program history. Along with the victory, the Mountaineers got a fat $1.5 million dollar check to take back to Boone for playing this game. https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/34564767/appalachian-state-mountaineers-stun-no-6-texas-aggies-college-station

The Forsyth County Board of Elections is conducting their pre-election testing of all voting machines. “The testing process is open for public observation through this Wednesday, Sept 14. Due to limited space (you will need to) schedule an appointment”. Contact information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm Contact: Jay Lerman at (336) 703-2804

Voting has begun in North Carolina. Absentee ballots now available for the upcoming General mid-term Elections (Nov 8).

One-Stop Early Voting is coming up in October.

Thursday, Oct 20 through Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 at 3pm.

Helpful Tips for Early Voting

A special evening with Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa…

“A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling (our WBFJ Ministry of the Month). Date: Friday evening (Sept 23) at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Mandisa will be sharing more about mental health and her success with Christian counseling. Her latest music and book are titled “Out of the Dark – My Journey Through the Shadows To Find God’s Joy’. Ticket info: https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/

Rockingham County will soon be among more than 80 North Carolina counties that have done away with yearly vehicle emissions testing.

Rockingham, as well as Lee and Onslow counties, will no longer be part of the state’s Motor Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program beginning Nov. 1.

Only 19 out of North Carolina’s 100 counties will still require emissions testing. In the Piedmont Triad, those include Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rowan counties. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/rockingham-county-will-no-longer-require-vehicle-emissions-testing-joins-80-other-north-carolina-counties

Remembering the Queen: US flags will remain at half-staff through the week.

The state funeral for the Queen Elizabeth II will take place on September 19, Buckingham Palace has announced. Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to London to join members of the royal family to honor the Queen’s life and her service to the nation and Commonwealth. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away last Thursday at the age of 96.

‘Career Connections’

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting a series of FREE events called

‘Career Connections’.

Career areas highlighted over the next several Wednesday afternoons (4pm – 6pm)

Trade (September 7)

• Education (September 14)

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event.

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

