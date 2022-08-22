Money: Are you really ready to retire?

Fact: Most Americans are not saving enough for retirement.

A new study shows the average American is not saving enough for retirement – and 37% are not saving at all. Only one in three current retirees have enough in retirement savings and that 75% carry debt. One way to save: If your employer offers a 401(k), sign up and if your company offers a match, do it!!

BTW: If you are under 50, or just starting to save for retirement, USA.gov has a great overview of the basics of retirement planning. The Department of Labor also has a reference guide for the top 10 ways to plan for retirement.

https://www.wistv.com/2022/08/16/new-survey-shows-most-americans-not-saving-enough-retirement/