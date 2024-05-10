WHAT'S NEW
MORNING SHOW “MOTHER’S DAY” GIVEAWAY

wdecker_wbfj
May 10, 2024

Thanks to Kiser Country Mercantile and Coffee of Welcome for providing our Grand Prize Gift Basket

Thanks  to Seventh Haven Massage of Lexington for providing free massages for our Runners Up.

Our winners were chosen randomly and in the event that these prizes might be used as gifts, we will not include names and only identify them by their provided “Mom Phrase”.

 

GRAND PRIZE: “I put you in this world and I can take you right out!”

 

RUNNERS UP:

“If you keep making that face, it’s gonna stay that way”

“My mom is keeper of my heart”

 

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY !!!

