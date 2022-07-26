Municipal Election Day in Greensboro.
Polling places will be open til 7:30pm tonight!
Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search
https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Triad Traffic Alerts - July 26, 2022
- Municipal Election Day in Greensboro (July 26) - July 26, 2022
- Tuesday News, July 26, 2022 - July 26, 2022