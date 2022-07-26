Search
Municipal Election Day in Greensboro (July 26)

Verne HillJul 26, 2022

Municipal Election Day in Greensboro.

Polling places will be open til 7:30pm tonight!

Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search 

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

