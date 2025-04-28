National Day of Prayer 2025

National Day of Prayer ‘Broadcast’ happening TONIGHT at 8pm (90 minutes). Hosted by Tim Tebow and Kathy Branzell. Special guests include Juan and Meoldee DeVevo of Casting Crowns, A.R. Bernard, Samuel Rodriguez, Dallas Jenkins of The Chosen, Dr. Tim Clinton, and many more!

Click to participate: https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/events/2025_broadcast

This year’s theme calls us to “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled!” from Romans 15:13 (NASB), “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show this morning (8-9am)…

“Lead with Prayer, The Spiritual Habits of World-Changing Leaders” (Book)

Ryan Skoog (along with Peter Greer, and Cam Doolittle) spent three years researching the impact of prayer in the lives of world changers including Francis Chan, Christine Caine, David Green, Joni Eareckson Tada and others. With biblical insights, astounding research, and practical tools in every chapter, Lead with Prayer inspires us to implement the spiritual habits extraordinary world leaders. https://www.amazon.com/Lead-Prayer-Spiritual-World-Changing-Leaders/dp/1546005625/ref=

Lead with Prayer – tools and resources (Free) https://www.leadwithprayer.com/

The nation of Israel celebrating its 77th Independence Day today (May 1). Please take a moment to pray for peace in the Middle East.

Sharing the Good News in the nation’s capital in 2026 (per Gabe)

Celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday by sharing the Gospel in Washington, DC.

https://www.dcgospel.org/

The US will commemorate its 250th anniversary, also known as the semiquincentennial, on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.