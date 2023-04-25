National Day of Prayer (Local Events)

PRAYER BREAKFAST

Kernersville Family YMCA (Kernersville)

Thursday, May 4 (6:45-8:00am)

This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!

(336) 996.2231

PRAYER BREAKFAST

Jerry Long Family YMCA (Clemmons)

Thursday, May 4 (7:00-8:00am)

Presented by Reynolda Church of Clemmons

This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!

(336) 712-2000

PRAYER BREAKFAST

Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)

Thursday, May 4 (7:00-8:00am)

Presented in part by the Robinhood Road Family YMCA

This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!

(336) 251-1090



PRAYER BREAKFAST

Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)

Thursday, May 4 (7:00-8:00am)

This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!

(336) 679-7962



PRAYER BREAKFAST

Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)

Thursday, May 4 (7:30-8:30am)

This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!

(336) 751-9622



PRAYER BREAKFAST

William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)

Thursday, May 4 (7:30-9:00am)

This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!

(336) 721-2100

PRAYER SERVICE

St. Paul United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)

Thursday, May 4 @ 12noon

Presented in part by the Winston Lake Family YMCA

(336) 724-9205