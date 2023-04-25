WHAT'S NEW
National Day of Prayer (Local Events)

wbfj-kurt
April 25, 2023

 

 

PRAYER BREAKFAST
Kernersville Family YMCA (Kernersville)
Thursday, May 4 (6:45-8:00am)
This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!
(336) 996.2231

 

PRAYER BREAKFAST
Jerry Long Family YMCA (Clemmons)
Thursday, May 4 (7:00-8:00am)
Presented by Reynolda Church of Clemmons
This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!
(336) 712-2000

 

PRAYER BREAKFAST
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Thursday, May 4 (7:00-8:00am)
Presented in part by the Robinhood Road Family YMCA
This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!
(336) 251-1090

 

PRAYER BREAKFAST
Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
Thursday, May 4 (7:00-8:00am)
This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!
 (336) 679-7962

 

PRAYER BREAKFAST
Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
Thursday, May 4 (7:30-8:30am)
This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!
(336) 751-9622

 

PRAYER BREAKFAST
William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA (Winston-Salem)
Thursday, May 4 (7:30-9:00am)
This is a FREE event and will include breakfast!
(336) 721-2100

 

PRAYER SERVICE
St. Paul United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Thursday, May 4 @ 12noon
Presented in part by the Winston Lake Family YMCA
(336) 724-9205

