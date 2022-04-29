National Day of Prayer: Thursday, May 5, 2022

National Day of Prayer
Local prayer gatherings, details at www.nationaldayofprayer.org
Theme verse: ‘Exalt the Lord who has established us’ Colossians 2:6-7
“You received Christ Jesus the Lord, so continue to live as Christ’s people. Sink your roots in him and build on him. Be strengthened by the faith that you were taught, and overflow with thanksgiving”
Verne Hill
