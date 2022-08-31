Home Blog National School Bus Safety Week
National School Bus Safety Week
Verne HillOct 18, 2022
State Highway Patrol implementing their ‘Operation Stop-Arm’ this week
Approximately 14,000 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily – transporting close to 800,000 students – to and from school.
Unfortunately, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in NC. https://www.wataugademocrat.com/blowingrocket/news/north-carolina-state-highway-patrol-to-conduct-operation-stop-arm-oct-17-21/
